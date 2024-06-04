Are you tired of relying on an internet connection to stream movies and TV shows on Netflix? Well, you’re in luck! Netflix allows its users to download movies and TV shows onto their computer for offline viewing. This means you can watch your favorite shows without the need for an internet connection. In this article, we’ll walk you through the process of how to download movies from Netflix onto your computer.
How to Download Movies from Netflix onto Your Computer
If you’re wondering how to download movies from Netflix onto your computer, follow these simple steps:
- First, make sure you have a Netflix account and are logged in.
- Open the Netflix app on your computer and search for the movie or TV show you want to download.
- Once you’ve found the content you want to download, click on it to open the details page.
- On the details page, you’ll see a download button (represented by an arrow pointing downward). Click on it to initiate the download.
- The download will start, and you can monitor the progress in the Downloads section of the Netflix app.
- Once the download is complete, you can access the downloaded movie or TV show in the My Downloads section of the Netflix app.
- Click on the downloaded content to start watching it offline!
That’s it! You now know how to download movies from Netflix onto your computer. Enjoy watching your favorite shows without an internet connection.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I download any movie or TV show on Netflix?
No, not all movies and TV shows on Netflix are available to download. However, Netflix has a wide selection of downloadable content, including popular shows and movies.
2. Can I download movies from Netflix onto my Windows computer?
Yes, Netflix allows downloading movies on both Windows and Mac computers.
3. Can I download movies from Netflix onto my smartphone?
Yes, Netflix also allows downloading movies onto smartphones and tablets using the Netflix app.
4. How many movies can I download from Netflix?
The number of movies you can download from Netflix depends on your subscription plan. Some plans have limitations on the maximum number of downloads allowed.
5. How long do downloaded movies stay on my computer?
Downloaded movies from Netflix have an expiration date. The duration varies for each movie or TV show and will be visible on the details page.
6. Can I transfer downloaded Netflix movies to other devices?
No, downloaded movies from Netflix can only be accessed within the Netflix app on the device that performed the download.
7. Can I watch downloaded movies offline forever?
Unfortunately, downloaded movies from Netflix have an expiration date, after which they can no longer be accessed offline.
8. Can I download movies on a free trial Netflix account?
Yes, even if you’re on a free trial, you can download movies and TV shows from Netflix.
9. Can I download movies in different video qualities?
Yes, Netflix offers different video quality options for downloads. You can choose between standard and high quality depending on your preferences and available storage.
10. Can I start watching a movie while it is still downloading?
Yes, Netflix allows you to start watching a movie even before it is fully downloaded. It will continue to download in the background.
11. Can I download movies using a web browser?
No, currently, Netflix only allows movie downloads through their dedicated app on Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android devices.
12. Can I re-download a movie I previously downloaded and deleted?
Yes, you can re-download a movie from Netflix as long as it is still available for streaming on Netflix and your subscription is active. Simply find the movie again and initiate the download process.