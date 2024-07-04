How to download movies from hulu on computer?

Are you a movie enthusiast who loves to watch movies on your computer? If so, you might have wondered how to download movies from Hulu on your computer. Hulu offers a wide range of movies and TV shows for streaming, but unfortunately, it does not provide an option to download content for offline viewing. However, there are a few methods available that can help you download movies from Hulu on your computer. In this article, we will explore these methods and guide you through the process.
How to download movies from Hulu on a computer?
If you want to download movies from Hulu on your computer, you will need to use third-party software that can record your screen while the movie is playing on Hulu. There are several screen recording software options available, but one of the most popular and reliable choices is OBS Studio. Follow the steps below to download movies from Hulu on your computer:
**Step 1: Download OBS Studio**
The first step is to download and install OBS Studio, which is a free and open-source screen recording software. Visit the official OBS Studio website and download the installation file based on your operating system.
**Step 2: Install OBS Studio**
Once the OBS Studio installation file is downloaded, run the file and follow the on-screen instructions to install OBS Studio on your computer.
**Step 3: Set up a new screen recording**
Launch OBS Studio and click on the “+” button under the “Sources” panel in the bottom left corner of the screen. From the drop-down menu, select “Display Capture” to create a new screen recording source.
**Step 4: Configure screen recording settings**
In the “Create/Select Source” window, you can choose the display you want to record. If you have multiple displays connected to your computer, select the display where Hulu will be playing. Click “OK” to continue.
**Step 5: Start recording**
Click on the “Start Recording” button located at the bottom right corner of the OBS Studio interface. Switch to your web browser and open the Hulu website. Log in to your Hulu account and find the movie you want to download.
**Step 6:Play the movie**
Start playing the movie and OBS Studio will record your screen while the movie is playing. Make sure to watch the movie in fullscreen mode for a better recording quality.
**Step 7: Stop recording**
Once the movie finishes playing, return to OBS Studio and click on the “Stop Recording” button to stop the screen recording. OBS Studio will save the recording as a video file on your computer.
**Step 8: Access the downloaded movie**
You can now locate the downloaded movie file on your computer and enjoy it anytime, even without an internet connection.
FAQs
1. Can I download movies directly from Hulu?
No, Hulu does not offer a built-in option to download movies for offline viewing.
2. Do I need any specific software to download movies from Hulu?
Yes, you will need screen recording software such as OBS Studio to download movies from Hulu on your computer.
3. Is OBS Studio free to use?
Yes, OBS Studio is free and open-source software.
4. Can I use any other screen recording software?
Yes, there are other screen recording software options available, but OBS Studio is one of the most popular and reliable choices.
5. Can I record the movie in fullscreen mode?
Yes, it is recommended to watch the movie in fullscreen mode for better recording quality.
6. Are there any legal implications in downloading movies from Hulu?
Downloading copyrighted content without proper authorization is illegal. Make sure to comply with all copyright laws and terms of service.
7. Can I download TV shows from Hulu using this method?
Yes, you can use the same method to download TV shows from Hulu on your computer.
8. Can I transfer the downloaded movies to my mobile device?
Yes, once you have downloaded the movie, you can transfer it to your mobile device for offline viewing if the video file format is compatible.
9. How much storage space do I need to download movies from Hulu?
The storage space required will depend on the length and quality of the movie you are downloading.
10. Can I download movies from Hulu to watch them on a plane?
Yes, downloading movies from Hulu gives you the flexibility to enjoy them without an internet connection, even on a plane.
11. Can I download subtitles along with the movie?
Since you will be recording the screen while the movie is playing, any subtitles displayed on Hulu will be captured in the recording.
12. How long does it take to download a movie from Hulu using this method?
The time required to download a movie will vary depending on the size of the movie file and the performance of your computer.