**How to download movies from amazon to my computer?**
Amazon Prime Video offers a wide range of movies and TV shows for streaming, allowing you to enjoy your favorite content at any time and from any device. However, there might be occasions when you want to download a movie from Amazon to your computer for offline viewing. In this article, we will guide you through the steps required to download movies from Amazon to your computer, so you can access them even when an internet connection is unavailable.
1. Can I download movies from Amazon Prime Video?
Yes, you can download movies from Amazon Prime Video to your computer for offline viewing.
2. What are the system requirements for downloading movies from Amazon?
You need a computer running Windows 10 or MacOS 10.10 (or newer) to download movies from Amazon.
3. Do I need an Amazon Prime subscription to download movies?
Yes, you need an active Amazon Prime subscription to access the download feature on Amazon Prime Video.
4. How do I download the Amazon Prime Video app on my computer?
Visit the Amazon Prime Video website, sign in with your Amazon account, and follow the prompts to download and install the Amazon Prime Video app for your computer.
5. Can I download movies from Amazon using any web browser?
No, Amazon Prime Video downloads are only available through the Amazon Prime Video app.
6. How do I find movies available for download on Amazon Prime Video?
Open the Amazon Prime Video app on your computer, browse or search for the movie you want to download, and look for the download icon next to the title.
7. How do I start the download process?
Once you’ve found a movie you want to download, click on the download icon to start the process.
8. Where are downloaded Amazon movies stored on my computer?
On Windows, downloaded Amazon movies are typically stored in the “AmazonAmazon Prime VideoOffline” folder. On macOS, they are saved in the “Library/Application Support/Amazon/Amazon Prime Video/Offline” folder.
9. Can I download movies to an external storage device?
Yes, during the download process, you can choose to save the movie on an external storage device connected to your computer.
10. How long can I keep a downloaded movie on my computer?
Downloaded movies on Amazon Prime Video have an expiration date, usually ranging from 48 hours to 30 days from the time of download. After the expiration date, the downloaded movie will no longer be accessible.
11. Can I share downloaded movies from Amazon with others?
No, downloaded movies from Amazon Prime Video are protected by DRM (Digital Rights Management) and cannot be shared or copied.
12. Can I download movies in high definition (HD)?
Yes, you can choose the quality of the download before initiating the download process. Amazon Prime Video offers options for both standard definition (SD) and high definition (HD) downloads.
In summary, downloading movies from Amazon to your computer is a simple process. With an Amazon Prime subscription, the Amazon Prime Video app, and a compatible computer, you can enjoy your favorite movies offline, wherever and whenever you want. Just remember to keep track of the expiration dates to ensure uninterrupted access to your downloaded content. So, why wait? Start building your offline movie collection today!