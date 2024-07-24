123movies is a popular online platform for streaming movies and TV shows. While streaming is a convenient way to enjoy your favorite films, sometimes you might want to download movies from 123movies on your computer to watch them offline. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading movies from 123movies on your computer in 2017.
**How to download movies from 123movies on computer 2017?**
To download movies from 123movies on your computer in 2017, follow these steps:
1. Launch your web browser on your computer.
2. Visit the official website of 123movies or any compatible mirror site.
3. Search for the movie you want to download using the search bar or browse through the available categories.
4. Once you have found the desired movie, click on it to open the movie page.
5. On the movie page, you will notice a “Download” button or a similar option.
6. Click on the “Download” button to initiate the download process.
7. Some download links on 123movies may lead to external websites or advertisements. Avoid clicking on these misleading links and focus on finding the official download link.
8. After clicking the legitimate download link, you may be redirected to another page where you need to click the download button again, or the download may start automatically.
It is important to note that downloading copyrighted content without proper authorization may be illegal in many countries. Ensure that you comply with the laws of your region before downloading movies from 123movies or any similar website. Additionally, use caution while navigating through the website to avoid potential malware or other cybersecurity risks.
FAQs
1. Can I download movies from 123movies for free?
Yes, you can download movies from 123movies for free.
2. Do I need to create an account on 123movies to download movies?
No, you usually don’t need to create an account on 123movies to download movies.
3. Are there any legal consequences of downloading movies from 123movies?
Downloading copyrighted content without authorization can have legal consequences in many countries. Make sure to comply with the laws of your region.
4. Will downloading movies from 123movies harm my computer?
While downloading movies from 123movies itself should not harm your computer, be cautious of potential malware or other cybersecurity risks on the website.
5. Can I only download movies released in 2017 from 123movies?
No, you can download movies from 123movies released in any year. The “2017” in the question refers to the current year of the guide.
6. How to find a reliable mirror site for 123movies?
You can search online for lists of mirror sites for 123movies. Take caution to choose mirror sites that are reputable and trustworthy.
7. Can I download movies from 123movies on a Mac computer?
Yes, you can download movies from 123movies on a Mac computer using the same method mentioned in the article.
8. Are there any alternatives to 123movies for downloading movies?
Yes, there are several alternatives to 123movies for downloading movies such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, or legal streaming platforms offered by respective movie studios.
9. Can I download subtitles along with the movie?
123movies does not usually provide subtitle downloads. You may need to search for subtitles separately on trusted subtitle websites.
10. Can I download movies from 123movies on my smartphone?
While the article focuses on downloading movies on a computer, you might be able to use the same steps on your smartphone, depending on the compatibility of the website and your device.
11. Do I need any special software to download movies from 123movies?
Generally, you do not need any special software to download movies from 123movies. However, depending on the format of the downloaded movie, you might require specific video players to watch them.
12. Is it legal to download movies from torrent websites?
Downloading movies from torrent websites can infringe copyright laws in many countries. Ensure you are downloading movies legally or from authorized sources.