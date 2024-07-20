How to download movie from itunes to computer?

**How to Download a Movie from iTunes to Your Computer**
Downloading movies from iTunes to your computer is a convenient way to enjoy your favorite films anytime, anywhere. Whether you’re going on a long trip or simply want to watch a movie on your desktop, iTunes allows you to easily download and store movies on your computer. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading movies from iTunes to your computer, step by step.
To download a movie from iTunes to your computer, follow these simple steps:
1. **Open iTunes**: Launch the iTunes application on your computer. If you don’t have iTunes installed, visit the Apple website and download the latest version.
2. **Sign in**: Sign in to your iTunes account using your Apple ID and password. If you don’t have an Apple ID, you can create one for free.
3. **Browse for movies**: Click on the “Movies” tab located at the top of the iTunes window. Browse through the selection or use the search feature to find the movie you want to download.
4. **Choose a movie**: Once you find the movie you want, click on it to open the movie’s information page. This page will provide you with details about the movie, including its price and runtime.
5. **Purchase the movie**: If the movie is available for purchase, click on the “Buy” button. Follow the prompts to complete the purchase using your preferred payment method.
6. **Download the movie**: After purchasing the movie, it will begin downloading automatically. You can view the progress of the download in the iTunes Downloads window. Once the download is complete, the movie will be available in your iTunes library.
7. **Access the movie**: To access the movie, click on the “Movies” tab in the iTunes library and locate the movie you downloaded. From here, you can play the movie directly within iTunes or transfer it to another device if desired.
Now that you know how to download a movie from iTunes to your computer, let’s address a few related frequently asked questions (FAQs):
FAQs:
1.
Can I download rented movies from iTunes to my computer?
Yes, you can download rented movies from iTunes to your computer. Simply follow the same steps mentioned above, but instead of clicking “Buy,” choose the “Rent” option.
2.
Can I download movies purchased on my iPhone to my computer?
Yes, you can. Simply connect your iPhone to your computer, open iTunes, and follow the steps to transfer your purchased movies from your iPhone to your computer.
3.
Can I download movies from iTunes to multiple computers?
Yes, you can. As long as you sign in to your iTunes account on each computer, you can download your purchased movies to all of them.
4.
Can I download movies from iTunes to a Windows computer?
Absolutely. iTunes is available for both Mac and Windows computers, so you can download movies from iTunes to any computer running Windows as well.
5.
Can I download movies from iTunes to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can. By changing the default location of your iTunes Media folder to an external hard drive, you can easily download movies and store them directly on the external hard drive.
6.
Can I download movies from iTunes using a Wi-Fi connection?
Yes, you can. As long as you have a stable internet connection, you can download movies from iTunes using Wi-Fi.
7.
Can I download movies from iTunes in HD?
Yes, iTunes offers a selection of movies available in HD. When browsing movies, make sure to check if HD is available for the movie you want to download.
8.
Can I download movies from iTunes to an Android device?
Unfortunately, iTunes movies are only compatible with Apple devices. To download movies on an Android device, consider using alternative platforms like Google Play Movies.
9.
Can I download movies from iTunes without an Apple ID?
No, you need an Apple ID to download movies from iTunes. Creating an Apple ID is quick, easy, and free.
10.
Can I download movies from iTunes while traveling?
Yes, you can download movies from iTunes while traveling as long as you have an internet connection. Make sure to have a stable connection to avoid interrupted downloads.
11.
Can I download movies from iTunes on a limited storage computer?
Yes, before downloading a movie from iTunes, make sure your computer has sufficient storage space to accommodate the movie file.
12.
Can I download movies from iTunes in a different language?
Yes, iTunes offers movies in various languages. You can select the desired language while browsing for movies or change the language settings within iTunes.