How to download movie from amazon prime to computer?

Are you a fan of streaming movies on Amazon Prime? While online streaming is convenient, sometimes you may prefer to download movies to your computer for offline viewing. In this article, we will guide you on how to download movies from Amazon Prime to your computer, step-by-step. So, let’s get started and enjoy your favorite movies wherever you go!
How to download movies from Amazon Prime to your computer?
1. Make sure you have the Amazon Prime Video app installed
To download movies from Amazon Prime to your computer, you’ll need to have the Amazon Prime Video app installed. You can easily find and download this application from the Amazon website.
2. Sign in to your Amazon Prime account
Open the Amazon Prime Video app and sign in to your Amazon Prime account using your registered email address and password.
3. Choose the movie you want to download
Browse through the selection of movies available on Amazon Prime and select the one you’d like to download. Note that not all movies are available for download due to licensing restrictions.
4. Check if the movie is available for download
Once you’ve selected a movie, check if it is available for download. You can do this by looking for the download icon, usually an arrow pointing downward, next to the movie title.
5. Click on the download icon
Click on the download icon next to the movie title to begin the download process.
6. Select the download quality
You’ll have the option to choose the desired quality for your movie download. Higher quality files will take up more space on your computer’s storage, so consider your available storage when making a selection.
7. Wait for the download to complete
The download may take some time, depending on the size of the movie file and your internet connection speed. Be patient and wait for the download to complete.
8. Locate your downloaded movie
Once the download is finished, the movie will be stored on your computer. By default, it is saved in the designated folder set by the Amazon Prime Video app. You can usually find this folder in your “Downloads” or “Videos” directory.
9. Enjoy your downloaded movie
Congratulations! You have successfully downloaded the movie from Amazon Prime to your computer. Now, you can watch it offline whenever you want.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I download movies from Amazon Prime to any computer?
Yes, you can download movies from Amazon Prime to any computer that has the Amazon Prime Video app installed.
2. Can I share my downloaded Amazon Prime movies with others?
No, downloaded movies are for personal viewing only and cannot be shared with others.
3. Can I download movies from Amazon Prime to multiple devices?
Yes, you can download movies from Amazon Prime to multiple devices as long as they are associated with the same Amazon Prime account.
4. Can I download movies and watch them offline indefinitely?
No, downloaded movies have an expiration date. Once the expiration date is reached, you’ll need to reconnect your computer to the internet to continue watching them.
5. Can I download movies in HD quality?
Yes, Amazon Prime allows you to download movies in high-definition (HD) quality, but keep in mind that HD movies occupy more storage space on your computer.
6. How many movies can I download at once?
There is no specific limit to the number of movies you can download at once, but the speed of your internet connection and the available storage on your computer may impact the number you can download simultaneously.
7. Can I download movies from Amazon Prime to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can save your downloaded movies from Amazon Prime directly to an external hard drive if you prefer to conserve space on your computer’s internal storage.
8. Can I download movies from Amazon Prime on a Mac computer?
Absolutely! You can download movies from Amazon Prime to a Mac computer by following the same steps mentioned earlier.
9. Can I download movies from Amazon Prime to a Windows PC?
Yes, you can download movies from Amazon Prime to a Windows PC. The steps to download movies are the same regardless of the operating system.
10. Are subtitles available for downloaded movies?
Yes, subtitles are available for downloaded movies on Amazon Prime. You can enable or disable them according to your preferences.
11. Can I download TV series episodes from Amazon Prime?
Yes, you can download individual episodes or complete seasons of TV series from Amazon Prime for offline viewing.
12. Can I download movies for offline viewing if I cancel my Amazon Prime subscription?
No, once you cancel your Amazon Prime subscription, downloaded movies will no longer be accessible for offline viewing.