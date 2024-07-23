How to download Microsoft store games on external hard drive?

Downloading Microsoft store games directly onto your external hard drive can save space on your computer and give you the ability to easily transport your games to different devices. Follow these steps to download Microsoft store games on an external hard drive:
Step 1: Connect your external hard drive to your computer.
Step 2: Open the Microsoft Store app on your computer.
Step 3: Search for the game you want to download.
Step 4: Click on the game and select the “Install” button.
Step 5: When prompted to choose the installation location, select your external hard drive as the destination.
Step 6: Wait for the game to download and install on your external hard drive.
Step 7: Once the installation is complete, you can now play the game directly from your external hard drive.
By following these steps, you can easily download Microsoft store games onto your external hard drive and enjoy your favorite games without taking up valuable space on your computer.
FAQs:
1. Can I download all Microsoft store games onto an external hard drive?
Yes, you can download most Microsoft store games onto an external hard drive. However, there may be some games that have restrictions on where they can be installed.
2. Do I need a specific type of external hard drive to download Microsoft store games?
No, you can use any type of external hard drive as long as it has enough storage space to accommodate the game you want to download.
3. Can I move already installed Microsoft store games to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can move already installed Microsoft store games to an external hard drive by transferring the game files manually or using built-in tools within the game.
4. What happens if I disconnect my external hard drive while playing a game?
If you disconnect your external hard drive while playing a game, the game will likely crash or stop working since it relies on the files stored on the external hard drive.
5. Can I play Microsoft store games on a different computer using my external hard drive?
You may be able to play Microsoft store games on a different computer using your external hard drive, but you may need to reinstall the game on the new computer first.
6. How do I change the default installation location for Microsoft store games to my external hard drive?
You can change the default installation location for Microsoft store games by going to the Settings app on your computer, selecting the System tab, and then choosing the Storage option. From there, you can change the default installation drive to your external hard drive.
7. Can I download Microsoft store games onto multiple external hard drives?
Yes, you can download Microsoft store games onto multiple external hard drives as long as each drive has enough storage space for the game.
8. Will downloading games onto an external hard drive affect my computer’s performance?
Downloading games onto an external hard drive should not significantly impact your computer’s performance, as long as the external hard drive is connected and functioning properly.
9. Can I install Microsoft store games onto a USB flash drive instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can install Microsoft store games onto a USB flash drive, but keep in mind that flash drives have limited storage capacity compared to external hard drives.
10. Do I need to format my external hard drive before downloading Microsoft store games onto it?
If your external hard drive is new, you may need to format it before downloading Microsoft store games onto it. Be sure to back up any important files on the drive before formatting.
11. Can I download and install Microsoft store games onto an external hard drive using a Mac computer?
No, Microsoft store games are designed to be downloaded and installed on Windows computers. Mac computers may not be compatible with Microsoft store games.
12. What should I do if I encounter errors while downloading Microsoft store games onto an external hard drive?
If you encounter errors while downloading Microsoft store games onto an external hard drive, try restarting your computer, ensuring your external hard drive is connected properly, and checking for any available updates for the game or the Microsoft Store app.