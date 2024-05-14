How to download Mac update to external hard drive?
Downloading a Mac update to an external hard drive can be a useful way to free up space on your Mac’s internal drive and have a backup of the update readily available. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Connect your external hard drive to your Mac via USB or Thunderbolt cable.
2. Open the App Store on your Mac.
3. Click on the “Updates” tab at the top of the window.
4. Locate the update you want to download to your external hard drive.
5. Hold down the “Option” key on your keyboard and click on the “Update” button next to the update.
6. A window will pop up asking you to choose a location to save the update. Select your external hard drive from the list of devices.
7. Click “Download” to start downloading the update to your external hard drive.
8. Once the download is complete, you can safely eject your external hard drive and use it to install the update on another Mac if needed.
FAQs:
1. Can I download Mac updates directly to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can download Mac updates directly to an external hard drive by following the steps mentioned above.
2. Does downloading updates to an external hard drive affect the performance of my Mac?
No, downloading updates to an external hard drive does not affect the performance of your Mac. In fact, it can help free up space on your internal drive.
3. Can I use any external hard drive to download Mac updates?
Yes, you can use any external hard drive that is compatible with your Mac to download updates.
4. Can I download multiple updates to an external hard drive at the same time?
Yes, you can download multiple updates to an external hard drive simultaneously by following the same process for each update.
5. Can I install updates directly from an external hard drive?
Yes, you can install updates directly from an external hard drive by connecting it to your Mac and running the update file.
6. How much space do I need on my external hard drive to download a Mac update?
The amount of space needed on your external hard drive will depend on the size of the update you are downloading. Make sure you have enough free space before starting the download.
7. Can I download system updates to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can download system updates to an external hard drive using the same method described above.
8. Can I use a USB flash drive instead of an external hard drive to download Mac updates?
Yes, you can use a USB flash drive instead of an external hard drive to download Mac updates as long as it has enough storage space.
9. Can I download beta updates to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can download beta updates to an external hard drive the same way you would download regular updates.
10. Can I download macOS updates to an external hard drive from a Windows PC?
No, you cannot download macOS updates to an external hard drive from a Windows PC. You need to use a Mac to download and save the updates.
11. Can I use the same external hard drive to download updates for multiple Macs?
Yes, you can use the same external hard drive to download updates for multiple Macs, as long as you have enough space on the drive.
12. Can I download updates to an external hard drive wirelessly?
No, you cannot download updates to an external hard drive wirelessly. You need to connect the external hard drive to your Mac using a cable.