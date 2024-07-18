**How to download live photos on computer Windows 8?**
Windows 8 is a popular operating system that allows users to perform various tasks on their computers. One such task is downloading live photos from devices like iPhones and iPads. Live photos are a unique feature found on Apple devices that capture a few seconds of video before and after a photo is taken, resulting in a moving image. If you own a Windows 8 computer and want to download live photos from your Apple device, follow the steps below.
Step 1: Connect your Apple device to your Windows 8 computer
To download live photos, start by connecting your Apple device (such as an iPhone or iPad) to your Windows 8 computer using a USB cable. Ensure that the device is recognized and connected successfully.
Step 2: Import the live photos using the Photos app
Windows 8 comes with a built-in Photos app that allows you to import and manage your photos and videos. To download live photos, open the Photos app on your computer. You can find it by either searching for “Photos” in the Start menu or locating it in the apps list.
Step 3: Click on “Import” to begin the process
Once you have opened the Photos app, click on the “Import” button located at the top right corner of the window. This will prompt the app to scan your connected devices for available photos and videos, including live photos.
Step 4: Select the live photos you want to download
After clicking on “Import,” the Photos app will display a list of all the photos and videos available for import. Look for the live photos you want to download and select them by ticking the checkbox next to each image. You can select multiple live photos at once.
Step 5: Choose the destination folder and start the import
Once you have selected the live photos you wish to download, choose the destination folder on your Windows 8 computer where you want to save them. You can create a new folder or select an existing one. After selecting the folder, click on the “Import selected” button to initiate the download process.
Step 6: Wait for the import to complete
The Photos app will then begin importing the selected live photos from your Apple device to the specified destination folder on your Windows 8 computer. Wait for the import to complete, which may take a few minutes depending on the number and size of the live photos.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
**1. Can I download live photos on Windows 8 without using the Photos app?**
No, the Photos app is the recommended method for downloading live photos on a Windows 8 computer.
**2. Can I download live photos from my Apple device to Windows 8 wirelessly?**
No, you need to connect your Apple device to your computer using a USB cable to download live photos on Windows 8.
**3. Can I download live photos using third-party software on Windows 8?**
Yes, there are some third-party software options available, but using the Photos app is the simplest and most convenient method.
**4. Can I edit live photos after downloading them on Windows 8?**
Yes, once the live photos are downloaded to your Windows 8 computer, you can edit them using various photo editing software.
**5. Do I need to install any additional software to download live photos on Windows 8?**
No, the Photos app is pre-installed on Windows 8, so you don’t need any additional software to download live photos.
**6. Can I download live photos in their original quality on Windows 8?**
Yes, the Photos app ensures that live photos are downloaded in their original quality to your Windows 8 computer.
**7. Can I download live photos from older versions of Windows?**
The process may vary slightly, but you can still download live photos from Apple devices to older versions of Windows using similar methods.
**8. Can I download live photos from other devices, such as Android smartphones, on Windows 8?**
No, live photos are a feature exclusive to Apple devices, so you cannot download them from Android smartphones or other non-Apple devices.
**9. Can I download live photos from iCloud to my Windows 8 computer?**
Yes, you can download live photos from your iCloud account on your Windows 8 computer using the iCloud app and the Photos app.
**10. How much storage space do live photos occupy on my Windows 8 computer?**
The amount of storage space live photos occupy on your computer depends on the number and size of the live photos you download.
**11. Can I delete live photos from my Apple device after downloading them on Windows 8?**
Yes, once you have successfully downloaded live photos on your Windows 8 computer, you can delete them from your Apple device to free up space.
**12. Can I share live photos downloaded on Windows 8 on social media platforms?**
Yes, you can share the downloaded live photos on various social media platforms by uploading them as you would with any other photo or video.