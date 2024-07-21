How to Download Kodi No Limits on the Computer?
Kodi is a popular media player and entertainment hub that allows users to stream a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, and live TV. One of the most popular Kodi builds is called “No Limits,” which offers a comprehensive selection of add-ons and a user-friendly interface. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to download Kodi No Limits on your computer.
To download Kodi No Limits on your computer, follow these simple steps:
1. **Step 1: Open your web browser**
Open your preferred web browser on your computer.
2. **Step 2: Visit the official Kodi website**
Go to the official Kodi website by typing “kodi.tv” into the address bar and press Enter.
3. **Step 3: Choose your operating system**
On the Kodi website, click on the “Download” button located at the top-right corner of the page. A drop-down menu will appear. Select your operating system from the available options.
4. **Step 4: Select the release version**
Choose the release version of Kodi you wish to download. It is recommended to download the stable version for a more reliable experience.
5. **Step 5: Download the installation file**
Click on the download link to start downloading the installation file of Kodi.
6. **Step 6: Run the installation file**
Once the download is complete, locate the installation file on your computer and run it.
7. **Step 7: Follow the installation wizard**
Follow the instructions provided by the installation wizard to install Kodi on your computer. Make sure to read and accept the terms and conditions before proceeding.
8. **Step 8: Launch Kodi**
After the installation is complete, launch Kodi by clicking on the desktop shortcut or searching for it in the Start menu.
9. **Step 9: Enable Unknown Sources**
In order to install Kodi No Limits, you need to enable installation from unknown sources within Kodi. Go to “Settings” -> “System” -> “Add-ons” and toggle the switch for “Unknown Sources” to enable it.
10. **Step 10: Install Kodi No Limits build**
Return to the home screen of Kodi and navigate to “Settings” -> “File Manager” -> “Add Source.” Enter the following URL: “http://kodinolimits.com/kodi”. Give it a name, such as “No Limits,” and save the source.
11. **Step 11: Install the No Limits Wizard**
Go back to the Kodi home screen, navigate to “Add-ons” -> “Package Installer” (the open box icon) -> “Install from Zip File.” Select the “No Limits” source you just added, and then choose “plugin.video.nolimitswizard.zip” to install the No Limits Wizard.
12. **Step 12: Choose your build and install**
Once the installation is complete, go back to the Kodi home screen and select “Add-ons” -> “Program Add-ons” -> “No Limits Wizard.” From here, you can choose your desired No Limits build and click on “Install” to start the installation process.
Congratulations! You have successfully downloaded and installed Kodi No Limits on your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about Kodi No Limits:
**Q1: Can I install Kodi No Limits on any operating system?**
Yes, Kodi No Limits can be installed on various operating systems such as Windows, Mac, Linux, and Android.
**Q2: Is Kodi No Limits build free to use?**
Yes, Kodi No Limits build is completely free to use.
**Q3: Can I customize my Kodi No Limits build?**
Yes, you can customize your Kodi No Limits build by adding or removing addons according to your preference.
**Q4: Is there any risk of malware or viruses when downloading Kodi No Limits?**
If you download Kodi No Limits from the official website or trusted sources, the risk of malware or viruses is minimal. However, it’s always good to have an updated antivirus program in place.
**Q5: Is it legal to use Kodi No Limits?**
Kodi No Limits is legal to use as long as you stream content that doesn’t infringe on copyright laws. It’s your responsibility to ensure you are accessing legal content.
**Q6: How often are Kodi No Limits builds updated?**
Kodi No Limits builds are regularly updated to ensure compatibility and to provide users with the latest features and addons.
**Q7: Can I use Kodi No Limits on multiple devices?**
Yes, you can install Kodi No Limits on multiple devices as long as they use compatible operating systems.
**Q8: Can I revert to the default Kodi interface after installing No Limits build?**
Yes, you can always switch back to the default Kodi interface by uninstalling Kodi No Limits build and resetting Kodi to its default settings.
**Q9: Can I install other builds alongside Kodi No Limits?**
Yes, you can have multiple builds installed on your Kodi, including Kodi No Limits and other popular builds.
**Q10: Is Kodi No Limits suitable for beginners?**
Yes, Kodi No Limits is user-friendly and suitable for beginners due to its intuitive interface and pre-loaded addons.
**Q11: Can I update Kodi No Limits builds?**
Yes, you can update Kodi No Limits builds by installing updates provided by the build developers.
**Q12: Can I uninstall Kodi No Limits if I no longer want it?**
Yes, you can uninstall Kodi No Limits by accessing the Kodi settings, then going to “Add-ons” -> “My Add-ons” -> “Program Add-ons” and selecting Kodi No Limits for uninstallation.