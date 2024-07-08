How to download kodi 17 on firestick without computer?

**How to download Kodi 17 on Firestick without a computer?**
Kodi is a popular media player software that allows you to stream and view content on various devices. One of the most popular devices to run Kodi on is the Amazon Firestick. While the traditional method of downloading Kodi onto your Firestick involves using a computer, there is also a way to download and install Kodi 17 on Firestick without the need for a computer. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to achieve this.
1. What is Kodi?
Kodi is a free and open-source media player software that allows you to access and manage your media files from various sources.
2. What is a Firestick?
The Firestick is a streaming media player developed by Amazon. It plugs into your TV’s HDMI port, allowing you to stream content from popular apps like Netflix, Hulu, and of course, Kodi.
3. Can I download Kodi 17 on Firestick without a computer?
Yes, you can download Kodi 17 on Firestick without a computer using a method called sideloading.
4. What is sideloading?
Sideloading is the process of installing apps on a device from a source other than the official app store. In this case, we will be sideloading Kodi onto the Firestick.
5. Enable installation from unknown sources
Before you can sideload Kodi onto your Firestick, you need to enable installation from unknown sources. To do this, go to “Settings” on your Firestick, then select “My Fire TV” or “Device” and click on “Developer options.” Turn on “Apps from Unknown Sources.”
6. Install the Downloader app
You need to install the Downloader app on your Firestick to facilitate the sideloading process. On your Firestick, go to the app store, search for “Downloader,” and install it.
7. Launch the Downloader app
Open the Downloader app on your Firestick.
8. Enter the Kodi download URL
In the Downloader app, enter the following URL: **https://kodi.tv/download** and click “Go.”
9. Choose the Kodi version
On the Kodi website, scroll down and select the Android version of Kodi. Make sure to choose Kodi 17 and not a later version, as later versions may be incompatible with Firestick.
10. Download Kodi 17
Click on the “ARMV7A (32BIT)” link to download Kodi 17 onto your Firestick. Once the download is complete, the installation will start automatically.
11. Install Kodi 17
Follow the onscreen prompts to install Kodi 17 on your Firestick. Once the installation is complete, you can launch Kodi from your Firestick’s apps section.
12. Is Kodi 17 the latest version?
No, Kodi 17 is not the latest version. The current stable version of Kodi is Kodi 19. However, Kodi 17 is still widely used and compatible with Firestick. It is important to note that you can update Kodi to the latest version (Kodi 19) within the app itself after installing Kodi 17.
13. Can I install Kodi on other devices using this method?
No, this method is specifically for installing Kodi on Firestick. The process may vary for other devices.
14. Is sideloading Kodi legal?
Sideloading Kodi onto your Firestick is not illegal. However, it is essential to use Kodi and its add-ons within the boundaries of the law. Streaming copyrighted content without proper authorization may be against the law in your jurisdiction.
15. Can I uninstall Kodi from my Firestick?
Yes, you can uninstall Kodi from your Firestick by going to “Settings” > “Applications” > “Manage Installed Applications.” Look for Kodi in the list and select “Uninstall.”