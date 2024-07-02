How to download khan academy computer programing js?

**How to Download Khan Academy Computer Programming JS?**
Khan Academy’s computer programming platform is an excellent resource for individuals looking to learn and enhance their skills in JavaScript programming. The platform provides an interactive and user-friendly environment that enables learners to gain practical experience by creating and running their own programs. If you’re interested in downloading the Khan Academy Computer Programming JS application, follow the step-by-step guide below.
1. **Visit Khan Academy Website**: Open your preferred web browser and navigate to the Khan Academy website (www.khanacademy.org).
2. **Create an Account**: If you don’t have an account already, click on the “Sign up” button on the top right corner of the website. Fill in the required information to create a new account. Alternatively, you can sign in using your existing Google or Facebook account.
3. **Navigate to “Computer Programming” Section**: Once you’re logged in, hover over the “Subjects” tab on the top left corner of the website. From the dropdown menu, select “Computer programming.”
4. **Choose JavaScript**: On the computer programming page, you’ll find various programming languages listed. Click on the “JavaScript” option to proceed.
5. **Access the Programming Environment**: After selecting JavaScript, you’ll be redirected to the computer programming environment. Here, you can start creating JavaScript programs directly in your browser, without the need to download any software.
6. **Save Programs**: Within the programming environment, you can save your programs using the “Save” option on the top menu. This allows you to easily access and edit your code later.
7. **Download HTML/JS Files**: If you wish to download your program as an HTML or JS file, click on the three dots beside the “Save” option. From the dropdown menu, choose either “Download HTML file” or “Download JS file” based on your preference.
8. **Run and Share Programs**: Once you’ve created and saved a program, you can run it within the programming environment by clicking on the “Run” button. Additionally, you can share your programs with others by using the “Share” option, which provides a unique URL for your code.
9. **Install Khan Academy App**: While there is no specific standalone application for Khan Academy’s computer programming environment, you can access it through the Khan Academy app. Download the app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android) to enjoy the programming features on your mobile device.
FAQs:
1. Can I use Khan Academy’s computer programming platform without creating an account?
No, you need to create an account to access and utilize the programming environment.
2. Does Khan Academy offer other programming languages?
Yes, apart from JavaScript, Khan Academy provides resources for learning various programming languages such as Python, HTML/CSS, SQL, and more.
3. Are there any age restrictions or prerequisites to use this platform?
No, Khan Academy welcomes learners of all ages and proficiency levels.
4. Is Khan Academy’s programming environment completely free to use?
Yes, the computer programming platform on Khan Academy is entirely free to use.
5. Can I save my progress in the programming courses?
Yes, the platform automatically saves your progress as you complete lessons and exercises.
6. Does Khan Academy offer any certificates or recognition for completing programming courses?
While Khan Academy does not provide certificates for specific courses, you can earn badges as you progress through the curriculum.
7. Can I use the downloaded HTML/JS files in my own projects?
Yes, you can incorporate the downloaded files into your own projects and modify them as needed.
8. Is an internet connection required to use Khan Academy’s programming environment?
Yes, you need an active internet connection to access and use the programming platform.
9. Can I collaborate with other learners using Khan Academy’s programming environment?
Yes, you can share your programs with others, allowing them to view and collaborate on your code.
10. Can I access my programs from different devices?
Yes, since the programming environment is cloud-based, you can access your programs from any device with an internet connection.
11. Is Khan Academy’s programming platform suitable for beginners?
Absolutely! Khan Academy offers beginner-friendly courses designed to introduce programming concepts gradually.
12. Does Khan Academy provide support materials and resources for programming learners?
Yes, in addition to the programming environment, Khan Academy offers video tutorials, articles, and other supplementary materials to support your learning journey.