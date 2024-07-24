How to download itunes without computer?

iTunes has been a popular platform for managing and organizing media files for Apple users. However, you may find yourself in a situation where you don’t have access to a computer, but you still want to download iTunes. Whether you’re an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch user, there are a few methods you can use to download iTunes without a computer. In this article, we will explore those methods and provide step-by-step instructions to help you get iTunes on your device hassle-free.
Using the App Store
One straightforward method to download iTunes is by utilizing the App Store directly on your Apple device.
1. Ensure that you have an active and stable internet connection.
2. Open the App Store on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.
3. Tap on the “Search” tab located at the bottom of the screen.
4. Type “iTunes” into the search bar.
5. Tap on the iTunes app in the search results.
6. On the iTunes app page, tap on the “Get” or “Download” button.
7. Authenticate the download using your Apple ID password, Touch ID, or Face ID.
8. Wait for the download to complete and the iTunes icon to appear on your home screen.
Using the Apple Music App
Another way to download iTunes without a computer is by accessing the Apple Music app, which includes iTunes features.
1. Ensure that you have a stable internet connection.
2. Launch the Apple Music app on your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.
3. If you don’t have an Apple Music subscription, tap on the “Start Trial” or “Go to For You” button. Otherwise, skip to step 5.
4. Follow the on-screen instructions to sign up for Apple Music.
5. Tap on the “Browse” or “Library” tab located at the bottom of the screen.
6. Scroll down until you find the “iTunes Store” section. Tap on it.
7. Navigate through the different options, such as music, movies, TV shows, or podcasts, to access iTunes.
8. Once you locate the desired content, tap on it to view more details and tap the “Get” or “Download” button to begin the download process.
9. Authenticate the download using your Apple ID password, Touch ID, or Face ID.
How to update iTunes without a computer?
Updating iTunes without a computer is simple. Go to the App Store or Apple Music app, search for iTunes, and if an update is available, the update button will appear next to the app description. Click on it to start the update.
Can I download iTunes on an Android device?
No, iTunes is only available for Apple devices. For Android users, there are alternative apps and platforms to manage and play media files.
Can I download iTunes on an older iOS version?
The availability of iTunes on older iOS versions depends on the compatibility of the app. Ensure your device’s iOS version meets the requirements mentioned in the app description.
Is iTunes free to download?
Yes, iTunes is free to download. However, some content within the iTunes Store may require a purchase.
Can I download iTunes without an Apple ID?
No, an Apple ID is required to download iTunes, regardless of whether you are using a computer or a device.
How much storage space does iTunes require?
The amount of storage required for iTunes depends on various factors, such as the version of iTunes and the content downloaded. Ensure you have sufficient storage available on your device.
What should I do if the iTunes download is stuck?
If your iTunes download is stuck, try restarting your device and initiating the download process again. Ensure you have a stable and active internet connection.
Can I redownload iTunes if I accidentally delete it?
Yes, you can easily redownload iTunes using the App Store or Apple Music app by searching for iTunes and following the steps mentioned earlier.
Can I download iTunes on my Apple Watch?
No, iTunes is not available for Apple Watch. However, you can sync music from your iPhone to your Apple Watch using the Apple Watch app.
Can I download iTunes using cellular data?
Yes, you can download iTunes using cellular data. However, ensure that you have a strong and stable cellular connection to prevent interruptions or excessive data usage.
Can I use iTunes Family Sharing without downloading iTunes?
No, iTunes Family Sharing requires the iTunes app to be downloaded and installed on your device to share purchases and manage family settings.