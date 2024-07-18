How to download itunes songs from iPad to computer?

If you’re an avid iTunes user and own an iPad, you may have found yourself wondering how to transfer your beloved iTunes songs from your iPad to your computer. While syncing your iPad with your computer typically allows you to transfer purchases from your device to your iTunes library, this doesn’t apply to songs you’ve acquired outside of iTunes. However, fear not, as there are a few simple methods you can employ to accomplish this task effortlessly. In this article, we will explore these methods step-by-step, guiding you on how to download iTunes songs from your iPad to your computer.
The Different Methods
Before diving into the step-by-step instructions, it’s important to understand that there are several methods available for downloading iTunes songs from your iPad to your computer. Here, we will explore two of the most popular methods: using the iTunes Store app and utilizing an external software program.
Method 1: Using the iTunes Store App
To download iTunes songs from your iPad to your computer using the iTunes Store app, follow these steps:
1. Open the iTunes Store app on your iPad.
2. Tap on “More” located at the bottom-right corner of the screen.
3. Select “Purchased” from the menu that appears.
4. Tap on “Music” at the top of the Purchased screen.
5. Locate the songs you wish to download and tap on the cloud icon to initiate the download.
6. Once the downloads are complete, connect your iPad to your computer using a USB cable.
7. Launch iTunes on your computer.
8. Click on “File” in the menu bar and select “Devices.”
9. Click on “Transfer Purchases from [Your iPad’s Name]” to start the transfer process.
10. Wait for the transfer to complete, and your iTunes songs will now be available in your computer’s iTunes library.
Method 2: Utilizing an External Software Program
Another method to download iTunes songs from your iPad to your computer is by using an external software program like iMazing or iExplorer. Here are the steps to follow:
1. Install the external software program of your choice on your computer.
2. Launch the program and connect your iPad to your computer using a USB cable.
3. Within the software program, locate the “Music” or “Media” section and select it.
4. Choose the iTunes songs you want to download and click on the “Export” or “Transfer” button.
5. Select the destination folder on your computer where you want to save the downloaded songs.
6. Wait for the transfer to complete, and you will find your iTunes songs stored on your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I transfer iTunes songs from my iPad to my computer without using the iTunes Store app?
Yes, you can use an external software program like iMazing or iExplorer to transfer the songs.
2. Are the methods mentioned above compatible with both Mac and Windows computers?
Yes, both methods can be used on both Mac and Windows computers.
3. What if I want to transfer songs I downloaded from sources other than iTunes?
The methods mentioned can transfer any songs present in your iPad’s Music app, regardless of their source.
4. Are the external software programs mentioned free?
Although these software programs may offer free versions with limited functionality, full features may require purchasing a license.
5. Can I transfer songs from my iPad to any computer, or only to the one where my iTunes library is located?
You can transfer songs to any computer, regardless of the iTunes library location.
6. Can I transfer the songs wirelessly instead of using a USB cable?
No, the mentioned methods require a physical connection between your iPad and computer using a USB cable.
7. Will the transferred songs still be available on my iPad?
Yes, the songs will remain on your iPad after the transfer.
8. Can I transfer only specific albums or playlists?
Yes, you can select specific albums or playlists for transfer.
9. Do I need an internet connection to download the iTunes songs from my iPad?
Yes, an internet connection is required to download the songs from the iTunes Store app.
10. Will the transferred songs maintain their metadata, such as album covers and artwork?
Yes, the songs should retain their metadata after being transferred.
11. Can I transfer songs from my iPad to multiple computers?
Yes, you can transfer songs from your iPad to multiple computers using the mentioned methods.
12. Can I use these methods to transfer songs from my iPhone or iPod touch to my computer?
Yes, these methods can also be employed to transfer iTunes songs from your iPhone or iPod touch to your computer.
By following the step-by-step instructions and utilizing the methods mentioned above, you can conveniently download iTunes songs from your iPad to your computer. Whether you prefer using the iTunes Store app or external software programs, these methods ensure a seamless transfer process, allowing you to enjoy your favorite iTunes songs on multiple devices.