**How to download iTunes purchases from phone to computer?**
iTunes provides an extensive library of music, movies, TV shows, and more. At times, you may want to transfer your purchases from your iPhone or iPad to your computer for various reasons. Fortunately, you can easily download your iTunes purchases from your phone to your computer with just a few simple steps. In this article, we will guide you through the process.
To download your iTunes purchases from your phone to your computer, you can follow the steps below:
1. **Open iTunes on your computer:** Launch the iTunes application on your computer. If you don’t have it installed, you can download it from the Apple website.
2. **Authorize your computer:** If it’s your first time transferring content, make sure to authorize your computer by going to “Account” and selecting “Authorize This Computer.” Enter your Apple ID and password when prompted.
3. **Connect your iPhone to your computer:** Use a USB cable to connect your iPhone or iPad to your computer. Once connected, you may need to unlock your device and tap “Trust” to allow access.
4. **Access your device in iTunes:** In iTunes, locate your connected device. You will find it listed either under “Devices” or within the toolbar at the top of the window.
5. **Select the type of purchase:** Choose the type of purchase you want to download to your computer from the “Library” or “Settings” section of your device, such as Music, Movies, TV Shows, or Books.
6. **Choose the specific content:** Browse through your purchases and select the specific item(s) you want to download. You can click on an individual item or use keyboard shortcuts to select multiple items simultaneously.
7. **Initiate the download:** Once you have selected the desired content, click on the “Download” or “Sync” button in iTunes to initiate the transfer process. The selected items will begin downloading to your computer.
8. **Wait for the download to complete:** The download time will depend on the size of the files and the speed of your internet connection. Monitor the progress in iTunes, and make sure your computer remains connected to the internet during the process.
9. **Access your downloaded content:** Once the download is complete, you can find your iTunes purchases in the appropriate section within iTunes on your computer. The content will be ready for you to enjoy offline.
FAQs:
1. Can I download my iTunes purchases on a different computer?
Yes, as long as you authorize the new computer using your Apple ID, you can download your iTunes purchases onto it.
2. Will downloading iTunes purchases to my computer remove them from my phone?
No, the downloads will create a copy of your purchases on your computer while leaving the original files on your phone intact.
3. How do I authorize my computer in iTunes?
To authorize your computer, go to “Account” in iTunes, then select “Authorize This Computer” and enter your Apple ID and password.
4. Can I download all my iTunes purchases at once?
Yes, you can select multiple items or the entire library to download all your iTunes purchases at once.
5. What if some of my iTunes purchases are not showing up in iTunes on my computer?
Ensure that you are logged in with the same Apple ID used to purchase the content and check your iTunes settings to ensure the correct library is selected.
6. Can I download iTunes purchases directly to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can choose the external hard drive as the download location in iTunes’ settings before initiating the download.
7. Can I transfer iTunes purchases from my Android phone to a computer?
No, iTunes purchases are only compatible with Apple devices and are not transferable to a computer from an Android device.
8. How do I know if my iTunes purchases are downloading?
Check the progress bar in iTunes to monitor the download status. You may also see a downloading indicator next to each item.
9. Can I download iTunes purchases using Wi-Fi instead of a USB cable?
Yes, you can download iTunes purchases wirelessly by turning on the Wi-Fi sync option in iTunes and connecting both devices to the same Wi-Fi network.
10. Do I need an Apple Music subscription to download iTunes purchases?
No, you don’t need an Apple Music subscription to download and access your purchased content from iTunes.
11. Can I download iTunes purchases on a Windows computer?
Yes, iTunes is available for both Mac and Windows computers, allowing you to download and access your iTunes purchases on either platform.
12. Can I re-download iTunes purchases that I previously deleted?
Yes, you can re-download your purchased iTunes content at any time, provided it is still available on the iTunes Store.