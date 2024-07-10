Transferring your iTunes purchases from one computer to another can be a bit daunting, especially if you’re unfamiliar with the process. Luckily, Apple provides a straightforward method to quickly and easily download your previous iTunes purchases to your new computer. In this article, we’ll guide you through the steps to ensure a smooth transfer of your iTunes purchases.
Step 1: Authorize the New Computer with Your Apple ID
Before you can access your iTunes purchases on a new computer, you must first authorize that computer with your Apple ID. To accomplish this, follow these simple steps:
- Launch iTunes on your new computer.
- Click on “Account” in the menu bar at the top of the screen, then select “Authorizations” and finally “Authorize This Computer.”
- Enter your Apple ID and password when prompted, and click “Authorize.”
Step 2: Enable Automatic Downloads
To ensure that your iTunes purchases automatically download onto your new computer, you need to enable the Automatic Downloads feature. Here’s how:
- Open iTunes on your new computer.
- Click on “iTunes” in the menu bar, then select “Preferences.”
- Navigate to the “Downloads” tab and check the box next to “Automatically download purchases made on other devices.”
- Click “OK” to save your changes.
How to download iTunes purchased from iTunes to new computer?
The easiest way to download your iTunes purchases to a new computer is by using the iTunes Store app. Follow these steps:
- Open iTunes on your new computer and sign in with your Apple ID.
- In the menu bar, click “Account” and select “Purchased.”
- In the Purchased section, choose “Music,” “Movies,” or “TV Shows” depending on what you want to download.
- Locate the item you want to download and click the cloud icon next to it. This will begin the download process.
By following these steps, you can easily download your previous iTunes purchases to your new computer without any hassle.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I transfer my iTunes purchases to multiple computers?
No, you can only download your iTunes purchases to one authorized computer at a time.
2. What if I forget to authorize my new computer?
If you forget to authorize your new computer, you won’t be able to access or download your iTunes purchases. Make sure to authorize it using your Apple ID before attempting to download any content.
3. Will my iTunes purchases be automatically downloaded to my new computer?
By enabling the Automatic Downloads feature, all eligible iTunes purchases made with your Apple ID will be downloaded automatically to your new computer.
4. Can I redownload my iTunes purchases if they’ve been previously deleted?
Yes, as long as the content is still available on the iTunes Store, you can redownload your previous iTunes purchases from your purchased history.
5. Can I download iTunes purchases to a non-Apple device?
No, iTunes purchases can only be downloaded to authorized Apple devices or computers running iTunes.
6. Can I download iTunes purchases using a web browser?
No, iTunes purchases can only be downloaded using the iTunes app.
7. Can I use my Apple ID on a friend’s computer to download my iTunes purchases?
Yes, you can authorize a friend’s computer with your Apple ID to download your iTunes purchases temporarily. However, it’s important to deauthorize the computer afterward to maintain security and prevent unauthorized access.
8. Can I share my iTunes purchases with other Apple IDs?
No, iTunes purchases are tied to the Apple ID used to make the purchase and cannot be transferred to or shared with other Apple IDs.
9. What happens to my iTunes purchases if I delete the iTunes app?
If you delete the iTunes app, your purchased content will still remain available in your iTunes account and can be downloaded again once you reinstall the app.
10. Can I download iTunes purchases on a public computer?
We don’t recommend downloading iTunes purchases on public computers for security reasons. It’s always safest to use your personal computer or device.
11. Can I download iTunes purchases if I’m not connected to the internet?
No, you need an internet connection to access and download your iTunes purchases.
12. What if I’m having trouble downloading my iTunes purchases?
If you’re experiencing issues downloading your iTunes purchases, try restarting your computer, checking your internet connection, or updating iTunes to the latest version.