How to download itunes on computer for free?

iTunes, developed by Apple Inc., is a popular media player and library software that allows users to enjoy music, movies, and other media on their computer. To download iTunes on your computer for free, follow the step-by-step guide below.
Step 1: Visit the iTunes Download Page
Open your preferred web browser and visit the official Apple website. Navigate to the iTunes download page, which can usually be found under the “Music” or “Support” section of the website.
Step 2: Choose the Correct Version
On the iTunes download page, make sure you are downloading the appropriate version for your computer’s operating system. iTunes is available for both Windows and macOS, so select the version compatible with your device.
Step 3: Start the Download
Click on the “Download” button or link provided on the page. This will initiate the download process, and the iTunes installer file will be saved to your computer’s default download location.
Step 4: Run the Installer
Once the download is complete, locate the iTunes installer file in the download directory. Double-click on the file to run the installer.
Step 5: Follow the Installation Instructions
Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the installation process. Make sure to read each step carefully and choose any preferences or additional software options offered during the installation.
Step 6: Launch iTunes
After the installation is complete, the iTunes application should automatically launch. If it doesn’t, you can find and open iTunes from your computer’s Start menu (Windows) or the Applications folder (macOS).
That’s it! You’ve successfully downloaded and installed iTunes on your computer for free. Now you can start enjoying your favorite music, movies, and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I download iTunes for free?
Yes, iTunes can be downloaded for free from the official Apple website.
2. Is iTunes compatible with Windows?
Yes, iTunes is compatible with Windows operating systems in addition to macOS.
3. How much space does iTunes take up on my computer?
The space required for iTunes installation may vary based on the version and additional features included, but typically it ranges from about 400 MB to 1 GB.
4. Can I transfer my existing music library to iTunes?
Yes, you can transfer your existing music library to iTunes by using the “Import” feature, which allows you to add your music files or folders to your iTunes library.
5. Can I download and play movies on iTunes?
Yes, iTunes allows you to download and play movies, TV shows, and videos in addition to music.
6. Can I sync my iTunes library with my iPhone or iPad?
Yes, you can sync your iTunes library with your iPhone or iPad using Apple’s iTunes software and a USB cable.
7. Is iTunes the only way to manage my Apple devices?
No, you can also manage your Apple devices, including iPhones and iPads, using Apple’s iCloud service or the Finder app on macOS.
8. Can I download podcasts on iTunes?
Yes, iTunes provides a large collection of free podcasts that you can download and listen to.
9. Does iTunes have a built-in music store?
Yes, iTunes includes the iTunes Store, where you can purchase and download music, movies, TV shows, and more.
10. Can I listen to Apple Music on iTunes?
Yes, Apple Music is available within iTunes, allowing you to stream and listen to a vast library of songs.
11. Can I download iTunes on Linux?
No, iTunes is not officially available for Linux operating systems.
12. Is iTunes still supported by Apple?
No, starting from macOS Catalina (10.15), iTunes has been replaced by separate apps for music, TV shows, podcasts, and syncing devices. However, iTunes is still available for Windows users.
Now that you know how to download iTunes for free on your computer, you can enjoy the diverse range of media and entertainment it has to offer.