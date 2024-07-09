Instagram Live has become a popular feature among users to connect with their followers in real-time. However, one limitation of this feature is that there is no built-in option to download Instagram Live videos on a computer. But fret not, as there are alternative methods that allow you to download Instagram Live videos on your computer. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step, so you can save these valuable moments for later viewing.
**How to download Instagram Live on computer?**
To answer the burning question of how to download Instagram Live on a computer, follow these steps:
1. Open a web browser on your computer and go to the Instagram website.
2. Log in to your Instagram account using your credentials.
3. Once logged in, use the search bar to find the Instagram profile whose Live video you want to download.
4. Click on the profile to open it.
5. If the Live video is still ongoing, wait until it ends before proceeding.
6. Now, start by copying the username of the profile from the URL in the address bar.
7. Open a new tab in your web browser and go to a trusted Instagram Live downloader website, such as ‘SaveIG’.
8. In the input field provided on the website, paste the copied username.
9. A list of available Live videos will be displayed. Choose the desired video.
10. Next, click on the ‘Download’ button next to the chosen video.
11. In a few moments, the video will be processed, and you will be presented with download options.
12. Select the desired quality and format for your video and click on the ‘Download’ button.
13. The Instagram Live video will begin to download to your computer.
Now that we have addressed the main question, let’s explore some related frequently asked questions:
1. Can I directly download an Instagram Live video while it is ongoing?
No, you cannot download a Live video while it is in progress. You must wait until the user has ended the Live session.
2. Are there any other websites that allow me to download Instagram Live videos?
Yes, there are several websites available, such as ‘DreDown’ and ‘InstaOffline’, that offer similar services. Make sure to choose a trusted website for your downloads.
3. Can I download Instagram Live videos from private accounts?
No, the aforementioned methods only work for public Instagram profiles. Private accounts restrict access to their Live videos, and hence, they cannot be downloaded.
4. Are the downloaded videos of the same quality as the original Instagram Live videos?
The quality of the downloaded videos depends on the quality of the Live video itself. Most of the time, it will remain the same, but it can vary if the user’s connection was weak or the video quality was set to a lower resolution.
5. Can I download someone else’s Live video without their permission?
As long as the user has made their Live video public, it is generally allowed to be downloaded for personal use. However, it is always good etiquette to seek permission or give credit if you plan to use the downloaded video for any other purpose.
6. Can I download Instagram Live videos on my phone?
Yes, you can use similar methods on your mobile device by accessing these websites through a mobile web browser and following the same steps.
7. Are there any official options expected to be introduced by Instagram for downloading Live videos?
As of now, Instagram has not announced any official options for downloading Live videos. However, they may introduce such features in future updates based on user feedback and needs.
8. Are there any limitations or restrictions on downloading Instagram Live videos?
Some websites may impose limitations on the number of downloads you can make for free. Additionally, downloading videos that violate copyrights or privacy without proper permissions may have legal implications.
9. Can I edit the downloaded Instagram Live videos?
Yes, the downloaded videos are just regular video files that can be edited using video editing software. You can trim, adjust, or enhance the videos according to your preferences.
10. Is it possible to watch Instagram Live videos offline without downloading them?
No, you cannot watch Instagram Live videos without downloading them. You need to download the video file to watch it offline.
11. Can I download other types of videos from Instagram using these methods?
No, these methods specifically cater to downloading Instagram Live videos. If you want to download regular Instagram videos or stories, you can opt for different methods or specialized tools.
12. Can I download Instagram Live videos from the mobile app?
The official Instagram mobile application does not offer a direct option to download Live videos. Therefore, using a web browser on your computer is the recommended method for downloading Instagram Live videos.