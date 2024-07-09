How to download iheartradio podcast on computer?

iHeartRadio is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of podcasts to its users. While it primarily caters to mobile users, many individuals prefer listening to podcasts on their computers. If you’re wondering how to download iHeartRadio podcasts on your computer, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
Downloading iHeartRadio App on Your Computer
Before you can download iHeartRadio podcasts on your computer, you need to have the iHeartRadio app installed. Follow these simple steps to get started:
1. Open your preferred web browser and go to the iHeartRadio website.
2. Locate the “Apps” section on the website’s homepage.
3. Click on the “Download” button next to the iHeartRadio logo to download the app for your computer.
4. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process.
Accessing the iHeartRadio Podcast Library
Once you have the iHeartRadio app installed, you can easily access its vast podcast library:
1. Launch the iHeartRadio app on your computer.
2. Click on the “Podcasts” tab located at the top of the app’s main interface.
3. Browse through the available podcasts or use the search bar to find a specific podcast.
4. Click on the podcast’s thumbnail or name to view more details.
How to Download iHeartRadio Podcasts on Your Computer
1. Select the episode you wish to download.
2. Look for the download button next to the episode’s description or play button.
3. Click on the download button to initiate the download process.
4. Wait for the download to complete and the episode to be saved on your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I download iHeartRadio podcasts without the iHeartRadio app?
No, downloading iHeartRadio podcasts on your computer requires the iHeartRadio app.
Can I download multiple episodes at once?
Unfortunately, the iHeartRadio app only allows you to download one episode at a time.
Do I need an internet connection to download iHeartRadio podcasts?
Yes, you need an internet connection to access and download iHeartRadio podcasts on your computer.
Can I download podcasts on both Windows and Mac computers?
Yes, the iHeartRadio app is available for both Windows and Mac computers, so you can download podcasts on either operating system.
How much storage space do I need to download iHeartRadio podcasts?
The storage space required depends on the size of the downloaded episodes. Make sure you have enough free space to accommodate the podcasts you want to download.
Can I download podcasts for offline listening?
Yes, once downloaded, you can listen to downloaded iHeartRadio podcasts offline without an internet connection.
Can I delete downloaded episodes after listening to them?
Yes, you can delete downloaded episodes from your computer to free up storage space once you have finished listening to them.
Are downloaded iHeartRadio podcasts saved on my computer permanently?
Downloaded episodes remain on your computer until you delete them manually.
Can I transfer downloaded iHeartRadio podcasts to other devices?
No, downloaded iHeartRadio podcasts are not transferrable between devices. They can only be listened to on the device where they were downloaded.
Can I download podcasts using the iHeartRadio website instead of the app?
No, downloading iHeartRadio podcasts on your computer can only be done using the iHeartRadio app.
Are all podcasts available for download?
No, the availability of download options varies depending on the podcast. Some podcasts may not have the download feature enabled.
Is downloading iHeartRadio podcasts free?
Yes, downloading iHeartRadio podcasts is free. However, please note that some podcasts may offer premium content or require a subscription to access.
Now that you know how to download iHeartRadio podcasts on your computer, you can enjoy your favorite shows and episodes offline at your convenience. Happy listening!