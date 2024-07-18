How to download hulu plus on computer?

Title: How to Download Hulu Plus on Your Computer
Introduction:
Hulu Plus is a popular streaming service that offers a wide variety of TV shows, movies, and exclusive content. While it is primarily designed for streaming on smart TVs, smartphones, and tablets, there is a way to download and enjoy Hulu Plus on your computer. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading Hulu Plus on your computer and address some common questions related to it.
How to download Hulu Plus on your computer?
To download and watch Hulu Plus on your computer, simply follow these steps:
1. **Visit the Hulu website:** Open your preferred web browser and navigate to the official Hulu website at www.hulu.com.
2. **Select your plan:** Click on the “Start Your Free Trial” button, and select the plan that suits your needs. You will be prompted to create a Hulu account if you don’t have one already.
3. **Enter your account details:** Fill in the required information, such as your name, email address, and create a strong password. After that, click on the “Continue” button.
4. **Choose your payment method:** Select your preferred payment method and enter the necessary payment details to complete the sign-up process.
5. **Confirm your subscription:** Review the details of your chosen plan and click on the “Submit” or “Confirm” button to start your Hulu Plus subscription.
6. **Install the Hulu app:** Once your subscription is confirmed, you can download the Hulu app for Windows or macOS from the respective app stores.
7. **Launch the app and log in:** Open the Hulu app on your computer and log in with your Hulu account credentials.
8. **Start streaming:** After logging in, you can now browse the extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original content available on Hulu Plus and start streaming.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I watch Hulu Plus for free on my computer?
No, Hulu Plus is a subscription-based service and requires a paid subscription to access its content.
2. Can I download Hulu shows and movies for offline viewing?
No, Hulu Plus does not currently offer a feature to download shows or movies for offline viewing on a computer.
3. Can I watch Hulu Plus on any computer?
Yes, as long as you have a compatible web browser and the Hulu app installed, you can stream Hulu Plus on any computer.
4. Can I watch Hulu Plus on both my computer and other devices?
Yes, your Hulu Plus subscription can be used to stream on multiple devices, including computers, smartphones, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.
5. Can I share my Hulu Plus account with others?
Hulu allows you to create profiles within your account, which can be personalized for individual viewers. However, sharing your account credentials with others outside your household is against Hulu’s terms of service.
6. Are there any system requirements for streaming Hulu Plus on a computer?
To stream Hulu Plus on a computer, you need a reliable internet connection and a compatible web browser such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, or Microsoft Edge.
7. Is closed captioning available on Hulu Plus?
Yes, Hulu Plus offers closed captioning for a majority of their shows and movies, ensuring accessibility for users who are hearing impaired.
8. Can I cancel my Hulu Plus subscription at any time?
Yes, you have the flexibility to cancel your Hulu Plus subscription at any time. Simply go to your account settings and follow the cancellation instructions.
9. Can I upgrade or downgrade my Hulu Plus subscription plan?
Absolutely. You can easily change your Hulu Plus subscription plan, including upgrading or downgrading, by accessing your account settings and selecting the desired plan.
10. How many devices can stream Hulu Plus simultaneously?
With the standard Hulu Plus subscription, you can stream on two devices simultaneously. However, you have the option to upgrade to the Hulu Plus Live TV plan, which allows for unlimited simultaneous streaming on your home network and up to three devices outside your home.
11. Is Hulu Plus available internationally?
No, Hulu Plus is currently only available in the United States and its territories.
12. Can I watch live TV on Hulu Plus?
Yes, Hulu offers a Live TV package that allows you to stream live channels, including news, sports, and entertainment, alongside their regular streaming library. However, this feature is only available with specific Hulu Plus subscription plans.