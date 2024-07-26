How to download hulu on computer?

Hulu is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. It is compatible with various devices, including computers. If you’re wondering how to download Hulu on your computer, you’re in luck! In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
Downloading Hulu on Windows or Mac
To enjoy Hulu on your computer, you need to follow these simple steps:
1. Visit the Official Hulu Website
Open your preferred web browser and go to the official Hulu website.
2. Sign Up or Log In
If you already have a Hulu account, log in using your username and password. If not, sign up for a new account.
3. Choose Your Subscription
Select a subscription plan that suits your preferences. Hulu offers various plans, including a limited commercials plan, no commercials plan, and Hulu + Live TV.
4. Go to the Download Page
Once you have logged in and chosen your subscription, go to the ‘Download’ page.
5. Download the Hulu App
Click on the ‘Download’ button to begin the downloading process. Follow the on-screen instructions to install the Hulu app on your computer.
6. Launch the Hulu App
After the installation is complete, locate the Hulu app on your computer and launch it.
7. Log In and Start Streaming!
Log in to your Hulu account within the app and start exploring their vast library of movies, shows, and original content.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I use Hulu on my computer for free?
A1: No, Hulu is a subscription-based service, and you need to choose a suitable plan to access its content.
Q2: Does Hulu offer a free trial?
A2: Yes, Hulu often provides free trials to new users. Check their official website for more information.
Q3: Can I download Hulu shows and movies to watch offline?
A3: Yes, Hulu offers a download feature for select shows and movies that allows you to watch them offline.
Q4: Is Hulu available in all countries?
A4: No, Hulu is currently only available in the United States and Japan. However, there are ways to access Hulu from other countries using VPN services.
Q5: Can I download Hulu on multiple computers?
A5: Yes, you can download Hulu on multiple computers and use your account to log in and stream simultaneously.
Q6: Can I watch live TV on Hulu?
A6: Yes, Hulu offers a plan called Hulu + Live TV that allows you to stream live cable and sports channels.
Q7: Can I download Hulu on my Chromebook?
A7: Yes, you can download the Hulu app from the Google Play Store on compatible Chromebook models.
Q8: Does Hulu support 4K streaming on computers?
A8: Yes, Hulu offers select titles in 4K Ultra HD resolution on compatible devices, including computers.
Q9: Can I watch Hulu offline on my computer?
A9: Yes, if you have downloaded a show or movie, you can watch it offline on your computer using the Hulu app.
Q10: Is there any way to remove ads on Hulu?
A10: Hulu offers a no commercials plan, which allows you to watch most of its content without any interruptions.
Q11: Can I cancel my Hulu subscription anytime?
A11: Yes, you can cancel your Hulu subscription at any time without any long-term commitments.
Q12: How many devices can I stream Hulu on simultaneously?
A12: Hulu allows you to stream on up to two devices simultaneously per account. However, you can upgrade to the Hulu + Live TV plan to stream on unlimited devices within your home network.
Now that you know how to download Hulu on your computer, you can enjoy your favorite movies and shows anytime, anywhere. Happy streaming!