Hotstar is a popular streaming platform that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, sports events, and live news. While it is primarily designed for mobile devices, many users prefer watching content on a larger screen. In this article, we will discuss how to download Hotstar on a computer and address some frequently asked questions related to the topic.
How to download hotstar in computer?
**To download Hotstar on your computer, follow these steps:**
1. Open your preferred web browser on the computer.
2. Visit the Hotstar official website at www.hotstar.com.
3. Click on the “Download” option located at the top-right corner of the homepage.
4. A dropdown menu will appear with various options. Choose the “For Windows” option if you have a Windows computer or “For Mac” if you have an Apple computer.
5. After selecting the appropriate option, the download will begin automatically.
6. Once the download is complete, locate the downloaded file and double-click on it to run the installer.
7. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process.
8. After the installation is finished, you will find the Hotstar app on your computer’s desktop or in the applications folder.
Now that you know how to download Hotstar on your computer let’s answer some related FAQs:
1. Can I download Hotstar on any computer?
Yes, Hotstar is compatible with both Windows and Mac computers.
2. Can I watch Hotstar without downloading it on my computer?
Yes, you can also access Hotstar by visiting their website using your web browser without having to download the app.
3. Is Hotstar available for free on a computer?
Hotstar offers both free and premium content. While some content is available for free, certain shows, movies, and live sports events require a subscription to Hotstar Premium.
4. How much does Hotstar Premium subscription cost?
The cost of a Hotstar Premium subscription varies depending on your location. It is best to check the pricing details on the Hotstar website for accurate information.
5. Can I use my mobile Hotstar subscription on a computer?
Yes, if you have an active Hotstar subscription on your mobile device, you can log in with the same account on your computer and access the subscribed content.
6. Is Hotstar available outside of India?
Yes, Hotstar is available in several countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and more. The content available may differ based on your location.
7. Can I download shows and movies from Hotstar on my computer?
No, Hotstar does not offer a download feature for shows and movies on the computer version of the app. However, you can download content on the Hotstar mobile app for offline viewing.
8. Do I need a high-speed internet connection to stream Hotstar on my computer?
A stable internet connection is recommended for smooth streaming. However, the required speed may vary depending on the quality of the content you are watching. Higher quality videos may require faster internet speeds.
9. Can I cast Hotstar from my computer to a smart TV?
Yes, if your computer and smart TV are connected to the same network, you can use casting methods like Chromecast or Apple AirPlay to stream Hotstar content to your TV.
10. Can I watch Hotstar live sports events on my computer?
Yes, Hotstar provides live streaming access to various sports events, including cricket, football, tennis, and more, on their computer platform.
11. Is there a parental control feature on Hotstar for the computer version?
Yes, Hotstar offers a parental control feature that allows you to set limits and restrict access to certain content based on ratings and categories.
12. Can I change the video quality while streaming on Hotstar?
Yes, you can manually adjust the video quality settings on Hotstar to suit your internet connection or personal preference.