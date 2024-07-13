If you are a music enthusiast and have been a user of Google Play Music, you may have accumulated an extensive music library over time. With Google Play Music being replaced by YouTube Music, you might be wondering how to download your entire music library to your computer. Lucky for you, this article will provide you with a step-by-step guide to make this process smooth and hassle-free.
Downloading Google Music Library to Computer
How to download Google music library to computer?
To download your Google music library to your computer, follow these simple steps:
1. Ensure you have a Google account: If you don’t have one, create a Google account and sign in.
2. Visit Google Takeout: Go to Google Takeout using a web browser on your computer.
3. Select only Google Play Music: On the Google Takeout page, click on “Deselect All” and then scroll down to select only Google Play Music.
4. Customize your download: Click on the “All Music Included” option to choose whether you want to download your entire library or specific playlists and artists.
5. Configure export settings: Select the file type and size for your downloaded library. It is recommended to go for larger file sizes if you have a high-speed internet connection.
6. Choose delivery method: Decide how you want to receive your music library. You can opt for a direct download link via email, Google Drive, or other alternatives.
7. Start export: Click on the “Create Export” button to initiate the export process.
Now, sit back and relax as Google prepares your music library for download. The processing time may vary depending on the size of your library, but once it’s ready, you’ll receive a notification and an email with the download link.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I download my entire Google Play Music library?
Yes, you can choose to download your entire Google Play Music library using the steps mentioned above.
2. Can I specify which playlists or artists to download?
Yes, you have the option to select specific playlists and artists you want to download or choose to download your entire library.
3. What file formats are available for download?
Google provides the option to download your music library in .zip format or .tgz format.
4. How long does Google Takeout take to process my music library?
The processing time depends on the size of your library. It can take anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours.
5. Can I download my music library in parts?
No, Google Takeout currently supports downloading your music library as a whole, not in parts.
6. Can I use Google Takeout to download music from other streaming services?
No, Google Takeout is specifically designed to download your Google Play Music library.
7. Can I access my downloaded music offline?
Yes, once you have downloaded your music library to your computer, you can access it offline using various media players.
8. Can I choose a different destination for my downloaded library?
Yes, during the export process, you can choose to deliver your downloaded library to Google Drive, Dropbox, or other cloud storage services.
9. Will my playlists and metadata be preserved?
Yes, when you download your music library using Google Takeout, your playlists, metadata, and other associated information will be preserved.
10. What if I face issues with the download link?
If you encounter any issues with the download link, you can try restarting the export process or reaching out to Google Support for assistance.
11. Can I download my Google Play Music library on mobile devices?
No, Google Takeout is only accessible through a web browser on a computer. You cannot initiate the download process on mobile devices.
12. Can I delete my Google Play Music library after downloading?
Yes, once you have successfully downloaded your library, you can delete it from the Google Play Music platform if you no longer wish to use the service.
Now that you know how to download your Google music library to your computer, you can cherish your favorite tunes even after the transition from Google Play Music to YouTube Music. Enjoy your offline music experience without any interruptions!