**How to Download Gmail Emails to Computer 2017?**
Gmail has become one of the most popular email service providers in recent years, offering various features and functionalities. Many users prefer to download their Gmail emails to their computers for different reasons like offline access, backup, or archiving. In this article, we will discuss how to download Gmail emails to the computer in 2017, along with some frequently asked questions related to this topic.
Downloading Gmail emails to your computer is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps:
1. Open your web browser and go to the Gmail website.
2. Enter your login credentials (email address and password) to access your Gmail account.
3. Once logged in, locate the email(s) you want to download.
4. Select the email(s) by checking the box next to them.
5. Click on the “More” option, represented by three vertical dots, located above your emails.
6. From the drop-down menu, select “Download” to begin the download process.
7. Choose the desired format for your downloaded email(s), such as .eml, .mbox, or .html.
8. Click on the “Download” button and specify the location on your computer where you want to save the email(s).
9. Wait for the download to complete, and then access your downloaded Gmail emails on your computer.
It’s as simple as that! Now you have downloaded your Gmail emails to your computer for easy access and peace of mind.
FAQs on How to Download Gmail Emails to Computer 2017:
1. Can I download multiple Gmail emails at once?
Yes, you can download multiple Gmail emails at once by selecting multiple emails before initiating the download process.
2. Can I download my entire Gmail inbox to my computer?
Yes, you can download your entire Gmail inbox by selecting all the emails and then downloading them in your desired format.
3. Can I download Gmail emails on a mobile device?
Yes, you can download Gmail emails on a mobile device by following similar steps but using the Gmail mobile app instead of a web browser.
4. Can I download attachments along with the emails?
Yes, when you choose to download Gmail emails, attachments that are included within the emails will also be downloaded.
5. Is it possible to automate the process of downloading Gmail emails?
Yes, there are third-party tools available that allow you to automate the process of downloading Gmail emails to your computer.
6. Can I download Gmail emails in a specific date range?
Currently, Gmail doesn’t provide an option to download emails in a specific date range. However, you can sort your emails by date and manually select the desired range for download.
7. Will downloading Gmail emails to my computer remove them from my Gmail account?
No, downloading Gmail emails to your computer will only create a copy of them on your local machine. The emails will still remain in your Gmail account.
8. Do I need an internet connection to access my downloaded Gmail emails?
No, once you have downloaded your Gmail emails to your computer, you can access them offline without an internet connection.
9. Can I export my downloaded Gmail emails to another email client?
Yes, you can export your downloaded Gmail emails to another email client by importing the downloaded files into the client of your choice.
10. How much storage space do I need on my computer to download Gmail emails?
The storage space required to download Gmail emails depends on the number of emails and their respective sizes. Consider the total size of the emails and ensure you have enough space on your computer.
11. Can I download my Gmail emails to an external hard drive or USB?
Yes, you can choose your external hard drive or USB as the location to save your downloaded Gmail emails during the download process.
12. Can I download Gmail emails using email clients like Outlook or Thunderbird?
Yes, you can configure email clients like Outlook or Thunderbird to download Gmail emails to your computer using the IMAP or POP protocols.
In conclusion, downloading Gmail emails to your computer provides you with offline access, backup, and archiving capabilities. Follow the simple steps outlined above to download your Gmail emails and enjoy the convenience of accessing them anytime, anywhere.