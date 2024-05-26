How to download games to external hard drive PS4?
If you are running out of storage space on your PS4, one solution is to download games directly to an external hard drive. Follow these steps:
1. Connect your external hard drive to the PS4 using a USB cable.
2. Go to the Settings menu on the PS4.
3. Select Storage and then choose the external hard drive as the default location for downloads.
4. Go to the PlayStation Store and find the game you want to download.
5. Select Download and choose the external hard drive as the download location.
6. The game will now download directly to the external hard drive.
7. Enjoy playing your game without taking up space on the internal hard drive of your PS4.
FAQs:
1. Can any external hard drive be used with a PS4?
Yes, as long as the external hard drive meets the specifications set by Sony for use with the PS4. It should be a USB 3.0 external hard drive with a minimum capacity of 250GB and a maximum capacity of 8TB.
2. Can I download games to an external hard drive on a PS4 Slim?
Yes, the process of downloading games to an external hard drive on a PS4 Slim is the same as on a regular PS4. Simply follow the steps mentioned above to save space on your device.
3. Can I play games directly from the external hard drive on my PS4?
No, you cannot play games directly from the external hard drive. You will need to transfer the game back to the internal hard drive of the PS4 before playing it.
4. Will downloading games to an external hard drive affect gameplay performance?
No, downloading games to an external hard drive will not affect gameplay performance as long as the external hard drive meets the required specifications.
5. Can I use the same external hard drive for multiple PS4 consoles?
Yes, you can use the same external hard drive for multiple PS4 consoles as long as you sign in to your PlayStation Network account on each console.
6. How do I transfer games from the external hard drive to the internal hard drive on my PS4?
To transfer games from the external hard drive to the internal hard drive on your PS4, go to the Settings menu, select Storage, choose the external hard drive, and then move the games you want to transfer to the internal hard drive.
7. Can I download games to a portable SSD for my PS4?
Yes, you can download games to a portable SSD for your PS4 as long as the SSD meets the specifications required by Sony for use with the console.
8. Are there any limitations on which games can be downloaded to an external hard drive on a PS4?
No, you can download any game to an external hard drive on a PS4 as long as there is enough storage space available on the external hard drive.
9. Is it possible to download digital-only PS4 games to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can download digital-only PS4 games to an external hard drive by following the steps mentioned above for downloading games to an external hard drive.
10. Can I use a flash drive instead of an external hard drive for downloading games on my PS4?
Yes, you can use a flash drive instead of an external hard drive for downloading games on your PS4. However, the storage capacity of a flash drive may be limited compared to an external hard drive.
11. Can I disconnect the external hard drive from my PS4 after downloading games to it?
No, you should not disconnect the external hard drive from your PS4 while games are actively running or being transferred. It is best to wait until the PS4 is turned off before disconnecting the external hard drive.
12. Will downloading games to an external hard drive help improve the performance of my PS4?
Downloading games to an external hard drive will not necessarily improve the performance of your PS4, but it can help free up space on the internal hard drive and prevent slowdowns due to lack of storage space.