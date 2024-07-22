How to download games onto hard drive ps4?

If you’re a PlayStation 4 gamer with a burgeoning game library, you may find that your PS4’s internal storage just isn’t cutting it anymore. Thankfully, Sony has made it easy to expand your storage by allowing you to download and install games onto your PS4’s hard drive. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading games onto the hard drive of your PS4.
Step-by-Step Guide to Downloading Games onto Hard Drive PS4
To download games onto the hard drive of your PS4, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Check Available Storage Space
It’s important to ensure that you have enough storage space on your PS4’s hard drive. To check this, go to the PS4 home screen, navigate to “Settings,” then select “System Storage Management”. Here, you can see how much available space you have.
Step 2: Connect an External Hard Drive
If you don’t have enough storage space, you will need to connect an external hard drive to your PS4. Make sure it is formatted as exFAT or FAT32 to be compatible with the console.
Step 3: Enable External Storage
Once the external hard drive is connected, go to “Settings” and select “Devices” followed by “USB Storage Devices”. Here, choose the external storage device and select “Format as Extended Storage” to enable it.
Step 4: Choose Installation Location
Now that your external hard drive is enabled as extended storage, go back to “Settings” and select “Storage”. Under “System Storage” or “Extended Storage”, choose the external storage device as the default installation location.
Step 5: Download and Install Games
To download games, go to the PlayStation Store and find the games you want to download. Select the game and choose “Add to Cart” or “Buy”. Once the game has been purchased, go to “Library” on the PS4 home screen and select “Purchased” to see a list of your games. Choose the game you want to download and select “Download” or “Install”. The game will be downloaded and installed directly onto your external hard drive.
Step 6: Play the Game
Once the game is downloaded and installed, you can start playing it directly from your external hard drive by simply selecting it from the PS4 home screen.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I download games onto my PS4’s internal hard drive?
Yes, by default, games are downloaded and installed onto the PS4’s internal hard drive. However, you can expand your storage by using an external hard drive.
2. How do I connect an external hard drive to my PS4?
Simply plug the external hard drive into one of the available USB ports on your PS4.
3. What type of external hard drive can I use?
You can use any external hard drive that meets the minimum requirements of being USB 3.0 compatible and having a storage capacity between 250GB and 8TB.
4. Can I use a flash drive or SSD instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use a flash drive or SSD as long as it meets the necessary requirements for compatibility and storage capacity.
5. Do I need to format the external hard drive before using it with my PS4?
Yes, your external hard drive needs to be formatted as exFAT or FAT32 to be recognized and used by the PS4.
6. Can I still play the games if my external hard drive is disconnected?
No, the games installed on the external hard drive will not be playable if the drive is disconnected. However, you can reconnect it and continue playing from where you left off.
7. Can I transfer games from my internal hard drive to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can move or copy games from your PS4’s internal storage to an external hard drive to free up space. This can be done through the “Settings” menu under “Storage”.
8. Can I use multiple external hard drives on my PS4?
Yes, you can connect and use multiple external hard drives on your PS4. However, each hard drive can only be used for storing games and apps, not as additional storage for the PS4 system software.
9. Can I play games directly from the external hard drive without installing them?
No, games need to be installed on either the internal or external hard drive before they can be played.
10. Can I download games onto the external hard drive from a different PS4?
Yes, if you connect the external hard drive to a different PS4, you can download games onto it. However, you will need to sign in with your PlayStation Network account and have the necessary permissions to play the games.
11. Can I switch my default installation location back to the internal hard drive?
Yes, you can change the default installation location back to the internal hard drive by going to “Settings,” selecting “Storage,” and choosing the internal storage device for installation.
12. Can I use the external hard drive for other purposes besides storing games?
No, once you have formatted the external hard drive for PS4 extended storage, it will only be recognized and usable by the PS4. It will not be accessible for other purposes or compatible with other devices.