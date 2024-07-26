How to download games on ps4 external hard drive?
Downloading games on your PS4 external hard drive is a great way to free up space on your console and store more games. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it:
1. Connect your external hard drive to your PS4 using a USB cable.
2. Go to Settings on your PS4 menu.
3. Scroll down and select Storage.
4. Choose the external hard drive as the default location for installations.
5. Go to the PlayStation Store and find the game you want to download.
6. Select Download and choose the external hard drive as the installation location.
7. Wait for the download to complete.
8. Once the download is finished, you can start playing the game directly from your external hard drive.
FAQs:
1. Can I download games directly to my PS4 external hard drive?
Yes, you can set your external hard drive as the default installation location for games on your PS4.
2. What size external hard drive do I need for my PS4?
You’ll need a minimum of 250GB external hard drive, but it’s recommended to get one with at least 1TB of storage for more games.
3. Can I transfer games from my PS4 to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can move games from your PS4 internal storage to an external hard drive to free up space on your console.
4. Can I play games directly from my external hard drive on PS4?
Yes, once the game is downloaded onto your external hard drive, you can play it directly from there without transferring it back to the console.
5. Can I use multiple external hard drives with my PS4?
Yes, you can connect and use multiple external hard drives with your PS4 to store more games and data.
6. What happens if I disconnect my external hard drive while downloading a game on PS4?
If you disconnect the external hard drive during a download, it may cause errors in the installation process. It’s best to keep the drive connected until the download is complete.
7. Can I download DLCs onto my external hard drive on PS4?
Yes, you can download DLCs onto your external hard drive just like you would with full games.
8. Can I use an external SSD instead of a hard drive for my PS4?
Yes, you can use an external SSD (Solid State Drive) instead of a traditional hard drive for faster loading times in games.
9. Can I play games on my PS4 while downloading games onto my external hard drive?
Yes, you can play games on your PS4 while downloading other games onto your external hard drive.
10. Can I move my external hard drive from one PS4 to another?
Yes, you can move your external hard drive from one PS4 to another to access your games and data on different consoles.
11. Can I download games onto my external hard drive from a PC?
No, games can only be downloaded to an external hard drive from the PS4 console itself.
12. Can I format my external hard drive to work with my PS4?
Yes, you can format your external hard drive to work with your PS4 by following the on-screen instructions on the console.