YouTube has become the ultimate platform for entertainment, education, and music for millions of people worldwide. Whether you want to save a favorite video for offline viewing or create a compilation of your favorite songs, downloading videos from YouTube to your computer is an ideal solution. In this article, we will guide you through the simple process of how to download YouTube videos to your computer in 2019.
How to Download from YouTube to Computer 2019
Downloading YouTube videos to your computer is easier than you might think. Just follow these steps:
Step 1: Open a web browser and go to the YouTube website. Find the video you want to download.
Step 2: Copy the URL of the video from the address bar at the top of your browser.
Step 3: Open a new tab and search for a YouTube downloading service. There are several options available like “Y2Mate,” “SaveFrom,” or “ClipConverter.”
Step 4: Once you have found a suitable service, open their website. You will see a text box where you can paste the copied YouTube video URL.
Step 5: Paste the URL into the text box on the downloading service’s website. Then, click on the “Download” or “Convert” button, depending on the platform you are using.
Step 6: The website will analyze the URL and provide you with various download options. Choose the video quality and format you prefer.
Step 7: Click on the download button next to the chosen format or quality. This will initiate the download.
Step 8: Once the download is complete, locate the file on your computer. You can typically find it in your computer’s Downloads folder.
FAQs
1. Can I download videos from YouTube for free?
Yes, there are numerous free YouTube downloading services available.
2. Do I need to install any software to download YouTube videos?
No, most YouTube downloading services work directly from your web browser without requiring any additional software installation.
3. Are there any legal issues with downloading YouTube videos?
Downloading YouTube videos for personal use generally falls under fair use policy, but distributing them or using them for commercial purposes may violate copyright laws. Always ensure you are downloading videos for personal use only.
4. Can I download YouTube videos on a mobile device?
Yes, there are mobile apps available to download YouTube videos directly on your smartphone or tablet.
5. Can I download entire playlists from YouTube?
Yes, many YouTube downloading services allow you to download full playlists.
6. Is it necessary to sign up or create an account to use a YouTube downloading service?
No, most services do not require any sign-up or account creation.
7. Can I choose the download format and quality?
Yes, most YouTube downloading services provide various format and quality options to choose from.
8. Can I download YouTube videos without compromising their quality?
Yes, as long as you choose a high-quality download option from the available choices.
9. Can I download videos with subtitles?
Yes, some YouTube downloading services support downloading videos with subtitles.
10. Are there any browser extensions available for downloading YouTube videos?
Yes, you can find browser extensions like “Video DownloadHelper” or “SaveFrom.net” that allow direct downloading of YouTube videos.
11. Can I download videos from YouTube without using a web browser?
Yes, there are desktop software options available that allow you to download YouTube videos directly.
12. Is it legal to convert YouTube videos to MP3 format?
While personal use of converted YouTube videos in MP3 format is generally acceptable, distributing or using them for commercial purposes may violate copyright laws. Always ensure you are converting videos for personal use only.
Now that you know how to download videos from YouTube to your computer in 2019, you can easily create your offline collection of your favorite content. Enjoy watching your downloaded videos anytime, anywhere without an internet connection!