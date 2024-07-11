How to download from photos Google to my computer?

Google Photos is a popular cloud-based platform that allows users to store, organize, and share their photos. While the service is great for accessing your pictures on various devices, you may want to download some of your photos from Google Photos to your computer for offline access, editing, or backup. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to download your photos directly from Google Photos to your computer.
Step 1: Accessing Google Photos
To begin the process, you need to access Google Photos using a web browser on your computer. Open any browser (e.g., Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari) and follow these steps:
- Go to https://photos.google.com in your browser.
- Enter your Google account credentials (username and password) to sign in.
Step 2: Selecting Photos to Download
Once you are signed in to Google Photos, follow these steps to select the photos you want to download to your computer:
- Navigate to the album or photo tab where your desired photos are located.
- Click on the first photo and then press and hold the Shift key on your keyboard.
- While holding the Shift key, scroll down or up to select multiple photos.
- If you want to download all the photos in the album or folder, click on the first photo and then hold the Shift key while clicking on the last photo in the collection.
Step 3: Downloading Photos
Once you have selected the photos you want to download, follow these steps to start the download process:
- After selecting the photos, click on the three vertical dots (more options button) located at the top-right of the screen.
- A drop-down menu will appear – click on the “Download” option.
- A prompt will pop up asking you to choose the quality of the downloaded photos. Select the desired quality (high quality or original quality).
- Click “Download” to start the download process.
Related FAQs:
1. How can I access Google Photos on my computer?
You can access Google Photos on your computer by visiting the website https://photos.google.com using a web browser.
2. Can I download multiple photos at once from Google Photos?
Yes, you can select multiple photos by holding the Shift key and then download them in a batch.
3. Can I choose the quality of the downloaded photos?
Yes, Google Photos gives you the option to choose between high quality or original quality for the downloaded photos.
4. Can I download all the photos in an album at once?
Yes, you can download all the photos in an album by selecting the first and last photo while holding the Shift key.
5. Can I download videos from Google Photos to my computer?
Yes, you can download videos from Google Photos using the same process described above.
6. Are the downloaded photos automatically saved to a specific location on my computer?
No, you can choose the location to save the downloaded photos on your computer.
7. Can I download Live Photos or motion pictures from Google Photos?
Yes, Live Photos or motion pictures can be downloaded from Google Photos and will retain their interactive elements.
8. Can I download photos from shared albums?
Yes, if you have access to a shared album, you can download photos from it through Google Photos.
9. Will the downloaded photos maintain their original file names?
When you download photos from Google Photos, they will retain their original file names.
10. Can I download photos from Google Photos using a mobile device?
Yes, you can download photos from Google Photos using a mobile device by following a similar process through the Google Photos app.
11. Can I resume a paused download of photos from Google Photos?
No, if you pause a download or close the browser window, you need to start the download process again.
12. Can I modify the downloaded photos after saving them to my computer?
Yes, once the photos are downloaded to your computer, you can edit, share, or use them in any way you like.
By following the steps provided in this article, you can easily download your photos from Google Photos to your computer. Whether you want to create backups or have offline access to your cherished memories, downloading photos is a simple and straightforward process with Google Photos.