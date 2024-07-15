How to download from netflix on your computer?

Ever wanted to watch your favorite Netflix shows and movies while offline? Well, you’re in luck! Netflix now allows you to download content onto your computer for offline viewing. Whether you’re traveling or simply don’t have an internet connection, this feature is a game-changer. In this article, we will walk you through the step-by-step process of downloading from Netflix on your computer.
To download content from Netflix on your computer, follow these simple steps:
1. **Open the Netflix app:** Launch the Netflix app on your computer. If you don’t have it installed, you can download it from the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 or from the Mac App Store for macOS.
2. **Log in to your account:** Log in with your Netflix account credentials. If you don’t have an account, you will need to create one before proceeding.
3. **Browse for content:** Once you’re logged in, browse the extensive collection on Netflix and choose the movie or TV show you want to download.
4. **Click on the download icon:** On the details page of the selected content, you will see a download icon. Click on it to initiate the download.
5. **Choose the download quality:** Netflix allows you to select the video quality for your downloads. Higher quality means better resolution but larger file sizes. Select the desired quality option.
6. **Wait for the download to finish:** The download will start automatically. You can view the progress by going to “My Downloads” section within the Netflix app.
7. **Watch offline:** Once the download is complete, you can enjoy your favorite content offline by selecting it from the “My Downloads” section whenever you want.
That’s it! You have successfully downloaded content from Netflix on your computer. Now, you can watch it anytime and anywhere without the need for an internet connection.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I download any show or movie from Netflix?
Yes, not all but many TV shows and movies are available for download.
2. Do all devices support downloading from Netflix?
No, unfortunately, not all devices support this feature. It is available on Windows 10 computers, macOS computers, and select tablets and smartphones.
3. How much storage space do I need to download content?
The amount of storage space required depends on the length and quality of the content. For example, an hour-long TV show can take around 200-250 MB of storage space in standard quality.
4. Can I share downloaded content with others?
No, downloaded content from Netflix can only be accessed through the Netflix app on the device it was initially downloaded on. It cannot be shared or transferred.
5. Can I download content while on a cellular data connection?
Yes, you can, but keep in mind that downloading large files will consume a significant amount of your data plan.
6. Are subtitles available for downloaded content?
Yes, downloaded content can include subtitles and alternate audio if they are available for streaming.
7. How long can I keep downloaded content?
Downloaded content has an expiration date that varies from title to title. You’ll find the expiration date in the “My Downloads” section.
8. Can I change the download quality after starting the download?
No, once the download starts, you cannot change the quality. You’ll need to cancel the download and start over with your preferred quality setting.
9. Can I download content in multiple languages?
Yes, you can download content with audio and subtitles in different languages if they are available for streaming.
10. Can I watch downloaded content on multiple devices?
Yes, as long as you use the same Netflix account, you can download and watch your content on multiple devices.
11. What if I need more storage space on my device?
If you’re running out of storage space, you can delete downloaded content by going to the “My Downloads” section within the Netflix app.
12. Do all TV shows and movies have the same download quality options?
No, the download quality options can vary depending on the content. Some shows and movies may not have high-quality options available for download.