Apple Photos is a fantastic tool to organize and store your cherished memories, but sometimes you might want to download them to your computer for various reasons. Whether you want to create a backup, edit them with a professional software, or simply free up space on your device, downloading photos from Apple Photos to your computer can be done easily. In this article, we will guide you through the process, step by step.
How to download from Apple Photos to computer?
To download photos from Apple Photos to your computer, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Launch the Apple Photos application on your Mac.
Step 2: Select the photos or albums you want to download by clicking on them while holding down the Command key (⌘).
Step 3: Once you have selected the photos, go to the “File” menu in the top-left corner of your screen, and choose “Export” from the drop-down menu.
Step 4: A window will appear, allowing you to choose the destination for your downloaded photos. Select a folder on your computer where you want to save them.
Step 5: Customize the export settings according to your preferences. You can choose the file format, size, and other options.
Step 6: Click on the “Export” button at the bottom-right corner of the window.
Step 7: Wait for the export process to complete. The progress will be displayed on your screen.
That’s it! Your Apple Photos are now safely downloaded to your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I download multiple photos at once from Apple Photos to my computer?
Yes, you can select multiple photos or entire albums and download them all at once using the export feature.
2. Will the downloaded photos maintain their quality?
Yes, as long as you choose a high-quality export option, the downloaded photos will maintain their original resolution and quality.
3. Can I download Live Photos from Apple Photos to my computer?
Certainly! When you export Live Photos from Apple Photos to your computer, they will remain interactive and retain their Live Photo characteristics.
4. Can I choose a specific file format for the downloaded photos?
Absolutely! During the export process, you can select the file format you prefer, such as JPEG, PNG, or TIFF.
5. Can I download photos from Apple Photos to a Windows computer?
Yes, you can! Although Apple Photos is primarily designed for Mac, you can still export and download your photos to a Windows computer by using the iCloud for Windows application.
6. Will the photos be deleted from Apple Photos after downloading them to my computer?
No, downloading photos from Apple Photos to your computer does not delete them from your Apple Photos library. They will remain available on your device.
7. Can I download videos from Apple Photos to my computer?
Absolutely! The export process works the same way for videos as it does for photos. Simply select the videos you want to download and follow the steps mentioned earlier.
8. Can I download photos from my iPhone directly to my computer?
Yes, you can connect your iPhone to your computer and use Apple Photos or other software to download photos directly from your device.
9. What should I do if the export process is taking too long?
If the export process is taking longer than expected, make sure you have a stable internet connection. You can also try restarting the Apple Photos application and your computer.
10. Is it possible to download photos from Apple Photos to an external hard drive?
Definitely! During the export process, simply select your external hard drive as the destination folder for the downloaded photos.
11. Can I download photos from Apple Photos to multiple computers?
Yes, you can download photos from Apple Photos to as many computers as you want. Simply repeat the download process on each computer individually.
12. What happens if I accidentally disconnect my computer from the internet during the export?
If you accidentally lose internet connection during the export process, you can simply resume the process once you are reconnected to the internet. No progress will be lost, and you can continue where you left off.
In conclusion, downloading photos from Apple Photos to your computer is a straightforward process that allows you to safely store, edit, and manage your cherished memories. By following the steps mentioned above, you can easily download your photos and enjoy them on any device or software of your choice.