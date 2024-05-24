**How to download from Amazon Prime to computer?**
Amazon Prime offers a wide range of movies, TV shows, and other premium content. While streaming is a popular choice, sometimes you might want to download your favorite content to watch later without an internet connection. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading from Amazon Prime to your computer.
Step 1: Install the Prime Video App
To download content from Amazon Prime to your computer, you need to have the Prime Video app installed. Visit the Amazon website, go to the Prime Video page, and download the app for your operating system.
Step 2: Sign in to Your Amazon Account
Once you have installed the Prime Video app, open it and sign in using your Amazon account credentials. If you don’t have an Amazon account, create one first.
Step 3: Browse and Select Your Content
Now that you are signed in, you can browse through the vast collection of movies and TV shows available on Amazon Prime. When you find something you want to download, click on the title to open the content details.
Step 4: Choose Download Quality
After opening the content details, you will see a download button next to the play button. Click on it, and a menu will appear where you can select the video quality for your download. Higher quality will result in larger file sizes, so choose accordingly based on your storage capacity and preferences.
Step 5: Start the Download
Once you have chosen the download quality, click on the download button again to start the download process. You can monitor the progress of your downloads in the “Downloads” tab within the Prime Video app.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I download content from Amazon Prime on any computer?
Yes, as long as you have the Prime Video app installed on your computer, you can download content from Amazon Prime.
2. Can I download content from Amazon Prime for offline viewing?
Yes, the purpose of downloading content is to watch it offline without an internet connection.
3. Can I download all the shows and movies on Amazon Prime?
No, not all content on Amazon Prime is available for download. Some titles might have restrictions set by the content provider.
4. Can I download content on multiple devices?
Yes, you can download content on multiple devices as long as they are linked to your Amazon account.
5. Can I download content in multiple video qualities?
Yes, you can choose different video qualities for each download based on your preferences and available storage space.
6. Can I share downloaded content with others?
No, downloaded content from Amazon Prime is intended for personal use only and cannot be shared with others.
7. Can I watch downloaded content after it expires?
No, downloaded content from Amazon Prime has an expiration date, and once it expires, you will not be able to access it.
8. Can I download content if I’m offline?
No, you need an active internet connection to browse and select content for download from Amazon Prime.
9. Can I download content from Amazon Prime on my mobile device?
Yes, you can download content from Amazon Prime on both computers and mobile devices, as long as you have the Prime Video app installed.
10. How much storage space do I need for downloaded content?
The amount of storage space required depends on the video quality and length of the content. Higher quality videos and longer movies will require more storage space.
11. Can I download rentals or purchases from Amazon Prime?
No, rentals and purchases from Amazon Prime are not available for download. Only the content included with your Prime subscription can be downloaded.
12. Can I download content from Amazon Prime while traveling internationally?
Content availability might vary depending on the region you are in, so it is recommended to check the availability of specific content before traveling internationally.