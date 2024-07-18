How to Download Free Music on iTunes on Computer?
If you’re looking to save some money on your music collection or simply discover new tunes without spending a dime, downloading free music on iTunes can be a great option. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of downloading free music on iTunes directly on your computer.
Here’s how you can download free music on iTunes:
1. Launch iTunes: Open the iTunes application on your computer. If you don’t have it installed, you can download it from the Apple website.
2. Access the iTunes Store: Once iTunes is open, click on the “iTunes Store” button located at the top of the application’s interface.
3. Explore the Music Section: Within the iTunes Store, navigate to the “Music” section located in the top navigation menu.
4. Find Free Music: In the Music section, look for the “Free on iTunes” link in the right-hand navigation menu. Click on it to access the available selection of free music.
5. Browse and Select Songs: You’ll now be presented with a variety of free songs and albums. Browse through the choices and click on the music you wish to download. This will take you to the album or song’s page.
6. Review the Details: Before downloading, take a moment to review the details of the song or album, including its genre, artist, and release date. You can also read user reviews to get an idea of what others think about it.
7. Click on “Get” or “Free”: If you’d like to download an entire album, click on the “Get” button located next to the album. If you only want to download a single song, click on the “Free” button next to the specific song you want.
8. Provide Apple ID Credentials: A prompt will appear asking you to sign in with your Apple ID credentials. Enter your Apple ID and password to proceed with the download.
9. Monitor the Download: After clicking on the “Get” or “Free” button, a progress bar will appear, indicating the download status of your chosen music. Wait for the download to complete.
10. Access Your Downloaded Music: Once the download finishes, the music you selected will be added to your iTunes library, allowing you to play it whenever you’d like.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I download free music on iTunes without an Apple ID?
No, you must have an Apple ID to download any content, including free music, from iTunes.
2. Is downloading free music on iTunes legal?
Yes, downloading free music from iTunes is legal as long as the content is provided by Apple for free.
3. Can I download entire albums for free on iTunes?
Yes, iTunes occasionally offers entire albums for free. Keep an eye on the “Free on iTunes” section to find such offers.
4. Can I download previously purchased music for free on iTunes?
Yes, if you have previously purchased music on iTunes and it is still available on the platform, you can re-download it for free.
5. What types of music are available for free on iTunes?
The selection of free music on iTunes varies but covers various genres, including pop, rock, country, classical, and more.
6. Is free music available on iTunes for a limited time?
Sometimes, free music on iTunes is available for a limited time. It is recommended to download it as soon as you find something you like.
7. Can I download free music on iTunes using a Windows computer?
Yes, you can download free music on iTunes using both Mac and Windows computers.
8. Can I download free music on iTunes from any country?
Yes, free music on iTunes is available globally, but the selection may vary slightly based on your geographical location.
9. Can I transfer the downloaded free music to my iPhone or iPad?
Yes, you can sync your iPhone or iPad with your iTunes library on your computer to transfer the downloaded free music to your iOS device.
10. Can I download free music on iTunes using a mobile device?
No, the process outlined in this article is specifically for downloading free music from iTunes on a computer.
11. How often does iTunes update its selection of free music?
The selection of free music on iTunes is updated regularly. It is beneficial to check the “Free on iTunes” section periodically for new additions.
12. Can I download free music on iTunes if I don’t have an internet connection?
No, you need an active internet connection to access the iTunes Store and download free music.