How to download free music on iPhone 6 from computer?

Music is an integral part of our lives, and having access to your favorite tunes on the go is a necessity. If you have an iPhone 6 and want to download free music onto it from your computer, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process step-by-step to make it as easy as possible.
The Process of Downloading Free Music on iPhone 6 from Computer
To get started, you will need your iPhone 6, a computer, and an active internet connection. Follow these steps to download free music onto your iPhone 6:
1. **Connect your iPhone 6 to your computer** using the USB cable provided. Ensure that both devices are powered on and recognized by each other.
2. **Open iTunes** on your computer. If you don’t have iTunes installed, you can download it for free from the Apple website.
3. **Sign in to iTunes** using your Apple ID. If you don’t have one, you will need to create an Apple ID first.
4. **Locate the music** you want to download onto your iPhone 6 on your computer. This can be a song, an album, or a playlist.
5. **Drag and drop the music files** from your computer into the iTunes library. You can organize them by creating playlists if desired.
6. **Click on your iPhone** icon in the top left corner of the iTunes window. This will open the device’s summary page.
7. **Navigate to the “Music” tab** in the left sidebar of the device’s summary page.
8. **Check the “Sync Music”** box to enable music syncing between your computer and iPhone 6. You can choose to sync your entire music library or select specific playlists, artists, albums, or genres.
9. **Select the desired music** you want to download onto your iPhone 6. Make sure the selected songs have a checkmark next to them.
10. **Click on the “Apply”** or “Sync” button at the bottom right corner of the iTunes window to start the transfer process. This will copy the selected music onto your iPhone 6.
11. **Wait for the synchronization** to complete. The duration will depend on the number and size of the music files being transferred.
12. Once the synchronization is complete, **disconnect your iPhone 6** from the computer.
Congratulations! You have successfully downloaded free music onto your iPhone 6 from your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I download free music directly on my iPhone 6 without using a computer?
Yes, there are various apps available on the App Store that allow you to download free music directly onto your iPhone 6. However, the method described above provides a more reliable and organized approach.
2. Do I need an Apple Music subscription to download free music onto my iPhone 6?
No, Apple Music subscription is not required to download free music onto your iPhone 6. You can transfer your existing music library from your computer or download free music from legal sources.
3. Can I download music from YouTube onto my iPhone 6?
Downloading music from YouTube is not recommended as it often violates copyright laws. Instead, consider using legal platforms that offer free music downloads.
4. Are there any websites where I can legally download free music for my iPhone 6?
Yes, there are websites like SoundCloud and Jamendo that offer a wide range of free and legal music downloads for your iPhone 6.
5. How can I remove downloaded music from my iPhone 6?
To remove downloaded music from your iPhone 6, you can simply swipe left on the song or playlist in the Music app and tap the “Delete” button. Alternatively, you can connect your iPhone 6 to your computer, open iTunes, and manually delete the desired music files.
6. Can I download music from streaming platforms like Spotify or Apple Music?
Streaming platforms like Spotify or Apple Music do not allow direct music downloads onto your device for offline listening unless you have a paid subscription. However, they offer offline listening options within their respective apps.
7. Will downloading music onto my iPhone 6 take up a lot of storage space?
The amount of storage space taken up by downloaded music will depend on the size of the songs or albums you choose to download. It is important to manage your storage space regularly by removing unwanted music or using cloud storage options.
8. Can I download music from my friend’s computer onto my iPhone 6?
Yes, you can transfer music from another computer to your iPhone 6 by using iTunes. However, keep in mind that you should only transfer music files that you have the right to distribute or that are legally obtained.
9. Can I download music onto my iPhone 6 wirelessly?
Yes, you can download music wirelessly onto your iPhone 6 by using cloud storage services, such as Apple’s iCloud or Google Drive. Upload the music files to the cloud storage from your computer and then access them on your iPhone 6.
10. Is it legal to download free music onto my iPhone 6?
Downloading free music is legal as long as the source provides the music with the proper rights and permissions. Websites and platforms offering legal and royalty-free music are safe options.
11. Can I download music onto my iPhone 6 using third-party apps?
Yes, there are third-party apps available that allow you to download music onto your iPhone 6. However, be cautious while using such apps, as they may not always comply with copyright laws or may contain malware.
12. Can I download music onto my iPhone 6 without an internet connection?
Yes, you can listen to previously downloaded music on your iPhone 6 without an internet connection. However, you will need an active internet connection to download new music to your device.