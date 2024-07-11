How to download free itunes on computer Windows 10?

Windows 10 users can easily download and install iTunes for free on their computers by following these simple steps:
1. Visit the Apple iTunes Website
Open your preferred web browser and search for the official Apple iTunes website or directly visit it by typing “www.apple.com/itunes” in the URL bar.
2. Go to the iTunes Download Section
Once you are on the Apple iTunes website, navigate to the iTunes download page by clicking on the “Download iTunes” button usually located on the top right corner of the webpage.
3. Choose the Windows 10 Version
On the iTunes download page, ensure that the website has automatically detected your operating system as Windows. If not, click the “Windows” button located below the download button to select the appropriate version manually.
4. Start the Download
Click on the download button to start the iTunes download process. The download file should be relatively small, so it will not take long to complete.
5. Open the Downloaded Installer
Locate the downloaded iTunes installer file (usually found in your computer’s default “Downloads” folder). Double-click on the installer file to begin the installation process.
6. Allow the App to Make Changes
Windows User Account Control may prompt a warning asking if you want to allow the iTunes installer to make changes to your computer. Click “Yes” to proceed with the installation.
7. Choose the Installation Options
In the iTunes installation window, you have the option to customize the installation by selecting or deselecting various components such as iTunes Store and shortcut icons. Choose the options according to your preferences and click “Install” to continue.
8. Wait for the Installation to Complete
Now, iTunes will be installed on your computer. Wait for the installation process to complete. This may take a few minutes, so be patient.
9. Launch iTunes
Once the installation is finished, a notification will appear, saying “iTunes has been successfully installed.” Click on the “Finish” button and then double-click on the iTunes shortcut icon on your desktop or search for it in the Start menu to launch the application.
10. Set Up iTunes
Upon launching iTunes for the first time, you will be prompted to agree to the terms and conditions and choose your preferences, such as allowing automatic updates. Follow the prompts and fill in the required information to complete the initial setup.
11. Connect Apple ID
If you have an Apple ID, enter your credentials when prompted. If not, you can create one directly from within the iTunes application.
12. Begin Enjoying iTunes on Windows 10!
Once you have completed the setup process, you can start exploring and enjoying the various features offered by iTunes on your Windows 10 computer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I download iTunes for free on Windows 10?
Yes, iTunes can be downloaded and installed for free on Windows 10 computers.
2. What are the system requirements for downloading and running iTunes on Windows 10?
The minimum system requirements for iTunes on Windows 10 include a 1 GHz processor, 512 MB RAM, 400 MB of available disk space, and a screen resolution of 1024×768 or higher.
3. Can I download iTunes from the Microsoft Store?
No, iTunes is not available for download from the Microsoft Store. It can only be downloaded from the official Apple iTunes website.
4. Does iTunes on Windows 10 offer the same features as iTunes on Mac?
Yes, the features and functionality of iTunes are generally the same regardless of the operating system you use.
5. Do I need an Apple device to use iTunes on Windows 10?
No, you do not need an Apple device to use iTunes on a Windows 10 computer. iTunes can be used to manage and play music, movies, TV shows, and podcasts on Windows devices.
6. Can I download and install iTunes on a Windows 7 or Windows 8 computer?
Yes, iTunes is also compatible with Windows 7 and Windows 8, in addition to Windows 10.
7. Is it safe to download iTunes from the official Apple website?
Yes, it is safe to download iTunes from the official Apple website, as long as you ensure you are downloading from a legitimate source.
8. Can I download iTunes on a 32-bit Windows 10 system?
Yes, iTunes is available for both 32-bit and 64-bit versions of Windows 10.
9. Can I uninstall iTunes from my Windows 10 computer?
Yes, you can uninstall iTunes from your Windows 10 computer by going to the Control Panel, selecting “Uninstall a program,” and then clicking on iTunes to uninstall it.
10. Does iTunes on Windows 10 support syncing with iPhones and iPads?
Yes, you can sync your iPhone or iPad with iTunes on your Windows 10 computer to transfer music, videos, photos, and other content.
11. Can I use iTunes on multiple Windows 10 computers with the same Apple ID?
Yes, you can use your Apple ID on multiple Windows 10 computers to access and manage your iTunes library and purchases.
12. Can I download and stream music from the iTunes Store on Windows 10?
Yes, you can download and stream music from the iTunes Store directly on your Windows 10 computer using the iTunes application.