How to Download Fortnite on External Hard Drive
Fortnite is a popular online multiplayer battle royale game that takes up a significant amount of space on your computer’s hard drive. If you’re running low on storage space or simply want to keep your computer clutter-free, you may be wondering if it’s possible to download and run Fortnite on an external hard drive. The good news is that it is indeed possible, and I’ll walk you through the steps on how to do it.
**To download Fortnite on an external hard drive, follow these steps:**
1. First, connect your external hard drive to your computer and make sure it is recognized and accessible.
2. Open your web browser and go to the Epic Games website.
3. Log in to your Epic Games account or create one if you don’t already have one.
4. Once logged in, go to the Fortnite page and click on the “Download” button.
5. Follow the on-screen instructions to download the Epic Games Launcher and install it on your computer.
6. During the installation process, make sure to choose the external hard drive as the destination folder where you want to install Fortnite.
7. Once the installation is complete, launch the Epic Games Launcher and log in to your account.
8. Go to the Fortnite page within the launcher and click on the “Install” button.
9. Choose the external hard drive as the installation location when prompted.
10. Wait for the download and installation process to complete.
11. Once installed, you can now run Fortnite directly from your external hard drive.
By following these steps, you can successfully download and run Fortnite on an external hard drive, freeing up valuable space on your computer’s internal storage.
FAQs about downloading Fortnite on an external hard drive:
1. Can I run Fortnite directly from the external hard drive?
Yes, once you have downloaded and installed Fortnite on the external hard drive, you can run the game directly from there without any issues.
2. Can I play Fortnite from different computers using the same external hard drive?
Yes, you can plug in the external hard drive with Fortnite installed into different computers and play the game from there.
3. Can I update Fortnite when it’s installed on an external hard drive?
Yes, you can update Fortnite as usual even when it’s installed on an external hard drive. The updates will be downloaded and installed to the external hard drive.
4. Will there be any performance issues when running Fortnite from an external hard drive?
There shouldn’t be any significant performance issues when running Fortnite from an external hard drive, as long as the drive has a fast read speed.
5. Can I uninstall Fortnite from the external hard drive and reinstall it later?
Yes, you can uninstall Fortnite from the external hard drive at any time and reinstall it later if needed.
6. Can I run other games from the same external hard drive?
Yes, you can install and run other games on the same external hard drive, as long as there is enough space available.
7. How much space do I need on the external hard drive to download Fortnite?
The size of the Fortnite download varies, but you will need at least 70-80 GB of free space on the external hard drive for the installation.
8. Can I use a USB flash drive instead of an external hard drive to download Fortnite?
It is not recommended to use a USB flash drive to download Fortnite, as it may not have enough storage capacity or read/write speed for the game to run smoothly.
9. Can I move my existing Fortnite installation to an external hard drive?
It is possible to move your existing Fortnite installation to an external hard drive, but you may need to reinstall the game through the Epic Games Launcher to ensure it runs smoothly.
10. Will my game progress and settings be saved when running Fortnite from an external hard drive?
Your game progress and settings should be saved when running Fortnite from an external hard drive, as long as you log in with the same Epich3 on any computer.
11. Is it safe to disconnect the external hard drive while Fortnite is running?
It is not recommended to disconnect the external hard drive while Fortnite is running, as it may cause the game to crash or lose progress.
12. Can I download and install Fortnite on multiple external hard drives?
Yes, you can download and install Fortnite on multiple external hard drives, but you will need to choose the installation location each time you install the game.