Flixster is a popular platform for streaming and downloading movies, but it can be frustrating if you’re unable to watch your favorite flicks offline. However, with the right tools and knowledge, you can easily download Flixster movies to your computer and enjoy them at your leisure. In this article, we will guide you through the process, step by step.
How to Download Flixster Movies to Computer?
To download Flixster movies to your computer, you need to follow these simple steps:
In order to access your purchased or rented movies from Flixster, you must first have the Flixster Video app installed on your computer. Download and install the app from the official website.
Open the Flixster Video app and sign in using your Flixster account credentials. If you don’t have an account, create one for free.
Once signed in, you will see all your purchased or rented movies in your Flixster library. Browse and select the movie you wish to download to your computer.
After selecting the desired movie, look for the option to download it. Click on the download button, usually represented by a downward arrow icon.
Depending on your internet connection and storage capacity, choose the quality of the movie you want to download. Higher quality movies will require more storage space and may take longer to download.
Once you’ve selected the download quality, click on the start or download button to begin the download process. The app will show the progress of the download.
Allow the download to complete. The time it takes will depend on the size of the movie and your internet speed. Ensure that your computer stays connected to the internet throughout the process.
Once the movie is downloaded, you can find it in the designated folder specified during the installation process. You can now enjoy the downloaded Flixster movie on your computer whenever you want, even without an internet connection.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I download Flixster movies without the Flixster Video app?
No, you need the Flixster Video app to access and download your purchased or rented movies from Flixster.
2. Can I download Flixster movies to my Mac computer?
Yes, the Flixster Video app is available for both Windows and Mac computers.
3. Can I download Flixster movies in high definition?
Yes, Flixster offers high-definition (HD) movie downloads. You can choose the desired quality before initiating the download.
4. Can I download Flixster movies on my mobile device?
Yes, you can also download Flixster movies to your mobile device using the Flixster Video app available on iOS and Android platforms.
5. How many Flixster movies can I download at a time?
You can download multiple Flixster movies at a time, as long as you have sufficient storage space on your computer.
6. Can I share my downloaded Flixster movies with others?
No, downloaded Flixster movies are intended for personal use only. Sharing copyrighted content without proper authorization is illegal.
7. Can I download Flixster movies with subtitles?
No, subtitles may not be available for all movies on Flixster. Check the movie details to see if subtitles are included before downloading.
8. Can I transfer my downloaded Flixster movies to a USB drive?
No, downloaded Flixster movies are encrypted and can only be played through the Flixster Video app on authorized devices.
9. Can I download Flixster movies using a download manager?
No, Flixster movies can only be downloaded using the Flixster Video app available from the official website.
10. Can I download movies from Flixster if I only have a rental subscription?
Yes, you can download and watch rented movies from Flixster within the rental period.
11. Can I resume a paused download on the Flixster Video app?
Yes, if a download is paused or interrupted, you can resume it from where it left off using the Flixster Video app.
12. Can I download Flixster movies on multiple devices with one account?
Yes, you can access and download your purchased or rented Flixster movies on multiple devices using the same Flixster account.
By following these steps and guidelines, you can easily download your favorite Flixster movies to your computer and enjoy them offline. Remember to respect copyright laws and usage restrictions to ensure you have a legal and enjoyable movie viewing experience.