**How to download files from Google drive onto your computer?**
Google Drive is a popular cloud storage service that allows you to store and access files from anywhere with an internet connection. Downloading files from Google Drive onto your computer is a simple and straightforward process. Here’s how you can do it:
1. **Open Google Drive**: Open your preferred web browser and go to drive.google.com. Sign in to your Google account if you haven’t already.
2. **Locate the file**: Once you’re on the Google Drive homepage, you’ll see a list of your files and folders. Locate the file you want to download onto your computer. You can use the search bar or browse through your folders to find it.
3. **Select the file**: Once you’ve located the file, click on it to select it. If the file is stored within a folder, you may need to open the folder first to access it.
4. **Download the file**: After selecting the file, click on the three-dot menu icon located at the top-right corner of the page. From the dropdown menu, select the “Download” option. The file will begin downloading onto your computer immediately.
5. **Choose the download location**: Depending on your browser settings, you might be prompted to choose a download location on your computer. Select the desired folder or directory, or choose the default location suggested by your browser.
6. **Monitor the download**: Once you’ve selected the download location, your browser will show the progress of the download. Larger files may take longer to download, so be patient.
7. **Access the downloaded file**: After the download is complete, you can access the file by navigating to the download location you selected or by clicking on the file in your browser’s download history.
**Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)**
1. How do I download multiple files from Google Drive at once?
To download multiple files, hold the Ctrl key (or Command key on Mac) while clicking on each file you want to download. Then, follow the same steps mentioned above to download them onto your computer.
2. Can I download an entire folder from Google Drive?
Unfortunately, Google Drive doesn’t offer a direct option to download an entire folder. However, you can select all the files within the folder and download them simultaneously using the method mentioned in the previous question.
3. Can I download files from Google Drive on my mobile device?
Yes, you can download files from Google Drive to your mobile device using the Google Drive app. Open the app, locate the file, tap on the three-dot menu icon, and select the “Download” option.
4. Can I download Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides as files?
Yes, you can download Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides as different file formats (e.g., Microsoft Word, Excel, or PowerPoint files). To do this, simply open the document, go to the “File” menu, select “Download,” and choose the desired format.
5. Can I still access the file on Google Drive after downloading it?
Yes, downloading a file from Google Drive onto your computer doesn’t remove the file from your Google Drive storage. It remains accessible, allowing you to access it both locally on your computer and on Google Drive.
6. What happens if I download a file from Google Drive that someone else shared with me?
When you download a file from Google Drive that someone shared with you, it is saved onto your computer, enabling you to access it offline. However, downloading it doesn’t affect the original file or its accessibility to others who have access to it.
7. Can I pause or resume a download from Google Drive?
Once you initiate a download from Google Drive, most web browsers don’t offer a built-in pause or resume feature for file downloads. However, some third-party download managers or browser extensions might provide this functionality.
8. Can I download files from Google Drive without signing in?
No, in order to access and download files from Google Drive, you need to sign in to your Google account. Files are stored securely within your account, and signing in ensures that only you have access to them.
9. Can I download shared files from someone else’s Google Drive?
Yes, if someone shares a file with you through Google Drive, you can download it onto your computer using the steps mentioned above. However, your access privileges depend on the permissions granted by the file’s owner.
10. Is there a size limit for downloading files from Google Drive?
Google Drive allows you to download files of various sizes. However, very large files (over several gigabytes) may take longer to download, depending on your internet connection speed.
11. Can I download files from Google Drive while using a public computer?
When using a public computer, exercise caution while downloading files from Google Drive. Ensure you sign out and don’t leave any personal data or files on the computer after downloading.
12. How do I know if a file is being downloaded from Google Drive on my computer?
Your web browser will generally display a download progress bar or indicator, showing the status of the download. Additionally, most browsers have a dedicated downloads section where you can monitor and manage ongoing and completed downloads.