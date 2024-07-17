How to download family tree maker 2017 on new computer?

Whether you are starting afresh or transferring your family tree data to a new computer, downloading Family Tree Maker 2017 is a straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to download this trusted genealogy software onto your new computer, ensuring a seamless transition of your family history research. So let’s get started!
How to download Family Tree Maker 2017 on a new computer?
To download Family Tree Maker 2017 on your new computer, follow these simple steps:
1. Start by ensuring your new computer is connected to the internet.
2. Open your preferred web browser and visit the official website of Family Tree Maker.
3. Navigate to the Downloads or Product page.
4. Look for the download link or button specifically for Family Tree Maker 2017.
5. Click on the download link, and a setup file will be saved to your computer.
6. Locate the setup file and double-click on it to initiate the installation process.
7. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation of Family Tree Maker 2017.
8. Once the installation is complete, launch the application and begin exploring its features.
9. If you have a backup file of your family tree data, you can restore it in Family Tree Maker 2017 to continue your research seamlessly.
Remember to back up your family tree data from your old computer before starting the download process. This will ensure that you don’t lose any valuable information during the transition.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I download Family Tree Maker 2017 on multiple computers?
Yes, you can download and install Family Tree Maker 2017 on multiple computers as long as you have a valid license for each installation.
2. Is Family Tree Maker 2017 compatible with Windows and Mac?
Yes, Family Tree Maker 2017 is compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems, allowing you to use the software on your preferred platform.
3. Can I install Family Tree Maker 2017 on a computer without an internet connection?
While having an internet connection is recommended for downloading updates and accessing online features, you can still install Family Tree Maker 2017 on a computer without an internet connection.
4. Will there be any additional costs associated with the download?
The download of Family Tree Maker 2017 itself is usually free. However, you may need to purchase a license or subscription to access certain advanced features and services.
5. Can I transfer my existing family tree data to Family Tree Maker 2017?
Yes, you can transfer your family tree data from previous versions of Family Tree Maker or other genealogy software to Family Tree Maker 2017. This can be done by importing your data files into the software.
6. How can I back up my family tree data?
To back up your family tree data in Family Tree Maker 2017, go to the “File” menu and select “Back Up”. Choose a location to save the backup file, and make sure to keep it in a secure place.
7. Can Family Tree Maker 2017 be synced with online genealogy services?
Yes, Family Tree Maker 2017 supports syncing with popular online genealogy services like Ancestry.com. This allows you to access and update your family tree data across different platforms.
8. Can I customize the appearance of my family tree in Family Tree Maker 2017?
Yes, Family Tree Maker 2017 provides various customization options to personalize the appearance of your family tree. You can choose different templates, colors, fonts, and backgrounds to suit your preferences.
9. Are there any user forums or support groups available for Family Tree Maker 2017?
Yes, there are several user forums and support groups available online where you can connect with other Family Tree Maker users, share experiences, seek help, and exchange valuable genealogy tips.
10. What are the system requirements for running Family Tree Maker 2017?
The minimum system requirements for running Family Tree Maker 2017 vary based on your operating system. Refer to the official website or product documentation for specific details.
11. Can Family Tree Maker 2017 create reports and charts?
Yes, Family Tree Maker 2017 offers a wide range of reporting and charting options to visualize and present your family history research. You can generate pedigree charts, descendant charts, family group sheets, and more.
12. Is there a way to merge duplicate individuals in Family Tree Maker 2017?
Yes, Family Tree Maker 2017 provides tools to merge duplicate individuals within your family tree, helping you maintain a clean and accurate database. Use the merge function to combine duplicate entries while preserving vital information.
With Family Tree Maker 2017 now successfully downloaded on your new computer, you can continue your genealogical journey without interruption. Enjoy exploring the extensive features and tools this software offers to build, document, and share your family history.