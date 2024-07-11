How to download facebook live videos to your computer?

Facebook Live videos are a fantastic way to connect with your friends, family, and followers in real-time. Whether you want to save memorable moments or share them with others who missed the live stream, downloading Facebook Live videos to your computer allows you to keep a copy for yourself. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading these videos effortlessly.
Step 1: Find the Facebook Live Video
Firstly, you need to locate the Facebook Live video that you wish to download. If it is still live, you can find it on the person’s or page’s profile who is streaming it. If it has ended, you can find the video in their video library. Navigate to the page or person’s profile and find the desired video.
Step 2: Open the Facebook Live Video
Once you have found the video you want to download, open it by clicking or tapping on it. This will take you to the dedicated video page.
Step 3: Retrieve the Video URL
To download the video, you need its URL. Right-click on the video and select the “Show video URL” option. Alternatively, you can also click on the video timestamp to open it in a new tab and copy the URL from the address bar.
Step 4: Visit a Video Downloader Website
To download Facebook Live videos to your computer, you need the help of online video downloader websites. There are various online tools available that allow you to paste the video URL and download it. Open your preferred web browser and search for “Facebook Live video downloader” to find a reliable website.
Step 5: Insert the Video URL
Once you have chosen a video downloader website, visit the site and paste the Facebook Live video URL into the input box provided. Make sure to paste the entire URL correctly to avoid any issues.
Step 6: Start the Download
After pasting the video URL, click on the download button provided. The website will process the URL and generate download options for you. Choose the desired quality and format, then click on the download button again to start the download.
Step 7: Save the Video to Your Computer
Once the download process is complete, a pop-up window will appear, asking you to save the video. Choose a suitable location on your computer and click on the “Save” button to save the Facebook Live video.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I download Facebook Live videos only from my own account?
No, you can download Facebook Live videos from any public account or page.
2. Does downloading a Facebook Live video violate any copyright laws?
It depends on the content of the video and the terms set by the owner. Ensure you have the necessary rights or permission before downloading someone else’s video.
3. Are there any limitations on the number of videos I can download?
No, you can download as many Facebook Live videos as you want, provided they are available publicly.
4. Can I download Facebook Live videos on mobile devices?
Yes, you can follow the same steps mentioned above on your mobile device’s web browser to download Facebook Live videos.
5. Why isn’t the video downloader website working for me?
Some video downloader websites may have compatibility issues with certain web browsers. Try using a different web browser or try another website.
6. Can I download Facebook Live videos in HD quality?
The available download quality depends on the original video quality uploaded by the user. You can choose the highest available quality provided by the downloader website.
7. Can I edit the downloaded Facebook Live videos?
Yes, once the video is downloaded to your computer, you can edit it using video editing software.
8. How long does it take to download a Facebook Live video?
The download time depends on the size of the video and your internet connection speed.
9. Can I download a Facebook Live video while it is still live?
No, you can only download Facebook Live videos once they have ended and are available in the video library.
10. What formats are available for downloading Facebook Live videos?
The available formats may vary between video downloader websites. Common formats include MP4, FLV, and AVI.
11. Should I be cautious while downloading Facebook Live videos from unknown websites?
Yes, it is always advisable to use trusted and reputable video downloader websites to ensure your computer’s safety.
12. Can the owner of the Facebook Live video know if I download their video?
No, the owner cannot track individuals who download their Facebook Live videos.