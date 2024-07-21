Are you an Xfinity customer who wants to download your favorite episodes that you have recorded on your Xfinity DVR? Look no further! In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading recorded episodes from Xfinity to your computer, so you can enjoy them even when you’re offline. Let’s dive in!
**How to Download Episodes Recorded on Xfinity on Computer?**
To download episodes recorded on Xfinity to your computer, you can follow these steps:
1. **Access the Xfinity Stream Website:** Open a web browser on your computer and visit the Xfinity Stream website (https://www.xfinity.com/stream).
2. **Sign in to your Account:** Log in to your Xfinity account using your username and password.
3. **Navigate to DVR Recordings:** Once you’re logged in, click on the “Saved” option in the top menu bar to access your recorded shows.
4. **Select the Episode:** Browse through your recorded episodes and select the one you want to download.
5. **Click on Download:** Look for the download icon next to the episode or underneath the episode’s details. Click on it to start the download process.
6. **Choose Download Quality:** You may be presented with options to choose the quality of the downloaded episode. Select the desired quality and click on the download button.
7. **Wait for Download to Complete:** The download will begin, and you will see a progress indicator. Wait for the download to finish.
8. **Access the Downloaded Episode:** Once the download is complete, you can find the downloaded episode in your computer’s default download location or the location you specified for downloads.
That’s it! Now you can enjoy your downloaded episode offline whenever you want.
**FAQs**
1. Can I download recorded episodes from Xfinity to any computer?
Yes, as long as you have a compatible web browser, you can download recorded episodes from Xfinity on any computer.
2. Can I download multiple episodes at once?
Unfortunately, Xfinity currently does not support bulk downloading of episodes. You’ll need to download each episode individually.
3. Can I download episodes from the Xfinity Stream app on my computer?
No, the Xfinity Stream app does not provide an option to download episodes on your computer. You must use the Xfinity Stream website for downloading.
4. Can I download episodes from Xfinity on my Mac computer?
Yes, Xfinity Stream is compatible with Mac computers, so you can download episodes from Xfinity on your Mac without any issues.
5. Can I download episodes in HD quality?
Yes, Xfinity provides options to choose the download quality, including HD, if it is available for the specific episode.
6. Can I download episodes I haven’t recorded myself?
No, you can only download episodes that you have recorded using your Xfinity DVR.
7. Can I download episodes from my phone and transfer them to my computer?
Unfortunately, Xfinity does not allow downloading episodes from mobile devices for transfer to a computer. You can only download episodes directly to your computer.
8. Can I download episodes while I’m away from home?
Yes! Xfinity allows you to access your recorded episodes and download them to your computer from anywhere with an internet connection.
9. Can I download episodes on my computer while streaming on another device?
Yes, you can simultaneously stream episodes on one device while downloading on your computer, as long as your internet bandwidth supports it.
10. Can I download the same episode multiple times on different devices?
Yes, you can download the same episode on different devices linked to your Xfinity account, as long as you have the necessary storage space.
11. How long can I keep the downloaded episodes?
Once you download an episode, it will remain accessible on your computer as long as you don’t delete it manually or face any compatibility issues with future updates.
12. Can I burn the downloaded episodes on a DVD for long-term storage?
No, Xfinity does not provide an option to burn downloaded episodes on DVDs. The downloaded episodes are exclusively playable within Xfinity Stream or on your computer.