Netflix has become a popular platform for streaming movies and TV shows, offering a vast library of content for viewers to enjoy. While streaming is fantastic, there may be times when you want to download episodes to watch later, especially when internet connectivity is limited or unavailable. In this article, we will guide you on how to download episodes on Netflix via your computer, enabling you to enjoy your favorite shows offline. So, let’s get started!
How to download episodes on Netflix via computer?
To download episodes on Netflix via your computer, follow these steps:
1. Download and open the Netflix app: First, ensure that you have the Netflix app installed on your computer. If not, download it from the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 or the Mac App Store for macOS.
2. Sign in to your Netflix account: Launch the Netflix app and sign in to your account using your credentials.
3. Browse and choose a show: Browse through the available shows or use the search bar to find the series you want to download.
4. Open the show’s details: Click on the show’s thumbnail to open its details and episode list.
5. Choose the episode to download: Select the specific episode you want to download by clicking on its thumbnail.
6. Initiate the download: Look for the download icon, usually represented by a downward arrow or a download symbol, and click on it to start the download process.
7. Monitor the download progress: The selected episode will appear in the “Downloads” section, and you can monitor the download progress there.
8. Access your downloads: Once the download is complete, you can access your downloaded episodes by clicking on the “Downloads” tab, usually located at the lower menu bar in the Netflix app.
9. Enjoy offline viewing: You can now watch the downloaded episode on your computer without an internet connection!
That’s it! You have successfully downloaded an episode from Netflix onto your computer. Now you can binge-watch away, even when you don’t have an active internet connection.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I download multiple episodes at once?
Yes, you can download multiple episodes by selecting each one individually and initiating the download process.
2. How much storage space do I need for downloaded episodes?
The amount of storage space required will depend on the duration and quality of the episode. High-quality videos will take up more space, so consider having sufficient disk space available.
3. Can I download movies as well as TV show episodes?
Yes, you can download both movies and TV show episodes on Netflix.
4. How long can I keep downloaded episodes?
The availability of downloaded episodes varies depending on the licensing agreement between Netflix and the content creators. Some shows have expiry dates, while others remain accessible until the content is removed from Netflix.
5. Can I share my downloaded episodes with others?
No, downloaded episodes are encrypted and can only be watched using the Netflix app on the device they were downloaded on.
6. Can I download episodes on a shared computer?
Yes, you can download episodes on a shared computer as long as you are logged in to your personal Netflix account.
7. Is it possible to download episodes on older versions of the Netflix app?
Downloading episodes is supported on the latest versions of the Netflix app. Make sure you have the most recent version installed.
8. Can I speed up the download process?
Unfortunately, the download speed is determined by your internet connection and the Netflix servers, so you can’t accelerate the process.
9. Can I watch the downloaded episodes on any media player?
No, the downloaded episodes can only be watched using the Netflix app and are not compatible with other media players.
10. Can I download episodes if I’m using the Netflix website instead of the app?
No, currently, Netflix only allows downloading episodes via the Netflix app.
11. Can I choose the video quality of the downloaded episodes?
Yes, Netflix provides several video quality options for downloads, including standard, medium, and high quality. However, keep in mind that higher video quality requires more storage space.
12. Can I download episodes while streaming other content on Netflix?
Yes, you can download episodes while streaming other content simultaneously on Netflix. The download process runs independently.