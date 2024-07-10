How to download dvd to your computer useing vlc?

How to Download DVD to Your Computer Using VLC
Have you ever wanted to watch your favorite DVD movies on your computer, but didn’t know how to do it? Look no further! In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading a DVD to your computer using VLC media player, a versatile and widely-used multimedia player that can handle various formats, including DVDs.
How to Download DVD to Your Computer Using VLC
To download a DVD to your computer using VLC media player, follow these simple steps:
1. Step 1: Firstly, make sure you have VLC media player installed on your computer. If you don’t have it, you can download it for free from the official VideoLAN website (www.videolan.org).
2. Step 2: Insert the DVD into your computer’s DVD drive.
3. Step 3: Open VLC media player on your computer. If it doesn’t open automatically, you can launch it from your desktop or start menu.
4. Step 4: Click on the “Media” tab in the top menu bar of VLC media player.
5. Step 5: In the dropdown menu, select “Open Disc.”
6. Step 6: A new window will appear with various options. Make sure the “Disc Selection” tab is selected.
7. Step 7: Check the box next to “DVD.” If you have multiple DVD drives connected to your computer, you can choose which one to use by selecting it from the “Disc Device” dropdown menu.
8. Step 8: Click on the “Play” button at the bottom right corner of the window to start playing the DVD.
9. Step 9: While the DVD is playing, you can pause it by clicking on the “Pause” button or adjust the volume using the volume slider.
10. Step 10: To download the DVD to your computer, you need to convert it into a digital format. To do this, click on the “Media” tab again in the top menu bar.
11. Step 11: In the dropdown menu, select “Convert/Save.”
12. Step 12: A new window will appear. Click on the “Disc” tab and ensure that the “Disc Device” dropdown menu is selected with your DVD drive.
13. Step 13: Check the box next to “Stream/Save.”
14. Step 14: Click on the “Settings” button next to it to specify the location and format for saving the downloaded DVD.
15. Step 15: Choose a destination folder on your computer where you want to save the downloaded DVD file. Specify a file name and select a compatible format, such as MP4 or AVI, from the list of available options.
16. Step 16: Click on the “Start” button at the bottom of the window to begin the conversion and downloading process.
17. Step 17: Depending on the length of the DVD and the performance of your computer, it may take some time to complete the conversion. Once finished, the downloaded DVD file will be saved to the specified folder on your computer.
Congratulations! You have successfully downloaded a DVD to your computer using VLC media player. Now, you can watch your favorite movies anytime without the need for a DVD player.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use VLC media player to download DVDs on both Windows and Mac?
Yes, VLC media player is available for both Windows and Mac operating systems.
2. Do I need an internet connection to download a DVD using VLC?
No, an internet connection is not required to download a DVD using VLC. This process is offline and independent of the internet.
3. Can I download a copy-protected DVD using VLC?
VLC media player can bypass some copy protection measures, but it may not work with all DVDs.
4. Can I select specific chapters or scenes of a DVD to download?
Yes, VLC media player allows you to select specific chapters or scenes to download by using the DVD navigation controls while playing the DVD.
5. Can I download multiple DVDs simultaneously using VLC?
Yes, you can download multiple DVDs simultaneously if you have multiple DVD drives connected to your computer.
6. Can I download subtitles along with the DVD using VLC?
Yes, VLC media player allows you to include subtitles while converting and downloading a DVD. You can select the desired subtitle track during the conversion process.
7. Does VLC media player affect the quality of the downloaded DVD?
VLC media player uses the original DVD as the source, so the quality of the downloaded DVD will be the same as the original.
8. Can I download only the audio track from a DVD using VLC?
Yes, you can download only the audio track from a DVD by selecting the desired audio format in the conversion settings.
9. How much space does a downloaded DVD file occupy on my computer?
The space occupied by a downloaded DVD file depends on the length and quality of the DVD. Generally, it can range from a few hundred megabytes to several gigabytes.
10. Are there any alternatives to VLC for downloading DVDs?
Yes, there are alternative software programs, such as HandBrake and WinX DVD Ripper, that can also be used to download DVDs to your computer.
11. Can I watch the downloaded DVD on other media players?
Yes, once the DVD is downloaded and converted into a compatible format, you can watch it on other media players that support the same format.
12. Is it legal to download DVDs using VLC?
Downloading DVDs using VLC for personal and non-commercial purposes is generally considered legal. However, it is important to respect copyright laws and only download DVDs that you have the right to access.