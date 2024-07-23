Apple TV offers a vast array of entertaining content, from movies and TV shows to music and documentaries. While you can easily stream these purchases on your Apple devices, what if you want to download and store them on your computer? Many people are curious about how to download Apple TV purchases to a computer. In this article, we will walk you through the process step by step and answer some related frequently asked questions.
How to Download Apple TV Purchases to Computer?
Downloading Apple TV purchases to a computer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps:
1. Open iTunes on your computer.
2. Sign in to iTunes with the same Apple ID as the one used for purchasing the content.
3. Click on the “Account” tab located in the top menu bar.
4. From the dropdown menu, select “Purchased.”
5. On the next page, choose “Movies” or “TV Shows” depending on the type of content you wish to download.
6. Find the desired title and click the cloud-shaped download button next to it.
7. The content will start downloading to your computer, and you can access it in the “Library” section of iTunes.
Related or Similar FAQs:
1. Can I download Apple TV purchases on a PC?
Yes, you can download Apple TV purchases on both Mac and Windows computers by following the steps mentioned above.
2. Can I download Apple TV purchases directly to an external hard drive?
No, Apple TV purchases can only be downloaded to the computer’s hard drive. However, you can manually transfer them to an external hard drive after downloading.
3. Can I download Apple TV purchases to multiple devices?
Yes, you can download your Apple TV purchases to multiple devices as long as you are signed in with the same Apple ID.
4. Do Apple TV purchases take up storage on my computer?
Yes, downloaded Apple TV purchases will occupy storage on your computer, so ensure you have sufficient space available.
5. Can I play downloaded Apple TV purchases on third-party media players?
Downloaded Apple TV purchases are protected by DRM (Digital Rights Management) and can only be played using iTunes or authorized Apple devices.
6. Can I re-download my Apple TV purchases if they were accidentally deleted?
Yes, you can re-download your Apple TV purchases from the “Purchased” section in iTunes. Click the cloud-shaped download button next to the content you want to restore.
7. Can I download Apple TV purchases on my iPhone or iPad?
The process mentioned in this article is specifically for downloading Apple TV purchases on a computer. However, you can download Apple TV content directly on your iPhone or iPad using the Apple TV app.
8. Can I download Apple TV purchases in a different video quality?
Apple TV purchases are generally available in high-definition (HD) quality. The video quality is determined by the version available on the iTunes Store.
9. Can I download Apple TV purchases on a shared computer?
Yes, you can download Apple TV purchases on a shared computer as long as you sign in with your Apple ID on iTunes.
10. Can I download rented movies from Apple TV?
While rented movies can be downloaded and viewed offline on Apple devices, they cannot be downloaded on a computer.
11. Can I download Apple TV channel subscriptions to my computer?
No, Apple TV channel subscriptions, such as HBO or Showtime, can only be accessed and downloaded within the Apple TV app itself.
12. Can I download Apple TV apps to my computer?
No, Apple TV apps can only be downloaded and installed on Apple devices such as Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.
Now that you know the step-by-step process of downloading Apple TV purchases to your computer, you can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows offline, anytime, anywhere. It’s a convenient way to have your entertainment library readily accessible, even when you don’t have an internet connection. Happy downloading!