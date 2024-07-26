Apple Music is a popular streaming service that offers a vast library of songs, playlists, and albums. While it’s convenient to access Apple Music on your smartphone or tablet, you might also want to download music from Apple Music to your computer for offline listening or to transfer to other devices. In this article, we will guide you through the process of downloading Apple Music from your computer.
How to download Apple Music from computer?
**To download Apple Music from your computer, you can follow these simple steps:**
1. **Launch iTunes or Music app:** Open iTunes if you are using an older version, or the Music app if you have macOS Catalina or later.
2. **Sign in with your Apple ID:** Ensure you sign in with the Apple ID associated with your Apple Music subscription.
3. **Connect to the internet:** Make sure your computer is connected to the internet for the download process to work.
4. **Browse and select music:** Use the search bar or browse through the Apple Music library to find the songs or albums you want to download.
5. **Click on the cloud icon:** Once you’ve found the music you want, locate the cloud icon next to the track, album, or playlist, and click on it to initiate the download.
6. **Monitor download progress:** You can monitor the progress of your downloads in the Downloads tab, which is usually located at the top of the iTunes or Music app.
7. **Access your downloaded music:** Once the download is complete, you can find your downloaded music in the iTunes Media or Music Media folder on your computer.
By following these steps, you can easily download Apple Music to your computer and enjoy your favorite songs offline.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I download Apple Music for offline listening on my Windows computer?
Yes, you can download Apple Music for offline listening on both Mac and Windows computers using iTunes.
2. Can I download Apple Music on multiple computers?
Yes, you can download Apple Music on multiple computers using the same Apple ID. However, you can only stream music from Apple Music on up to 10 devices simultaneously.
3. Do I need an Apple Music subscription to download songs on my computer?
Yes, you need an active Apple Music subscription to download songs from the Apple Music library on your computer.
4. How many songs can I download from Apple Music on my computer?
The number of songs you can download from Apple Music depends on the available storage space on your computer.
5. Can I download Apple Music songs in different formats?
No, you can only download Apple Music songs in the AAC format, which is the default format for Apple Music.
6. Can I download Apple Music playlists on my computer?
Yes, you can download Apple Music playlists on your computer by clicking on the cloud icon next to the playlist.
7. Can I download Apple Music songs to an external storage device?
No, Apple Music songs can only be downloaded to the internal storage of your computer.
8. Can I download Apple Music songs while streaming them?
No, you can either download Apple Music songs for offline listening or stream them online, but not both simultaneously.
9. Can I download Apple Music songs on my computer and transfer them to my iPhone?
Yes, you can download Apple Music songs on your computer and transfer them to your iPhone using iTunes or Finder.
10. Can I download Apple Music songs on my computer and play them using a different media player?
No, downloaded Apple Music songs are protected by Digital Rights Management (DRM) and can only be played using Apple’s iTunes or Music app.
11. Can I download Apple Music songs on my computer and burn them to a CD?
No, downloaded Apple Music songs cannot be burned to a CD since they are protected by DRM.
12. Can I download Apple Music songs on my computer and keep them forever?
No, downloaded Apple Music songs are only available as long as you have an active Apple Music subscription. If your subscription expires, you will lose access to the downloaded songs.
Now that you know how to download Apple Music from your computer, you can enjoy your favorite songs even when you’re offline or transfer them to other devices for a seamless listening experience.