How to download any video any iPhone app to computer?

Have you ever come across a great video on an iPhone app that you wished you could download and save on your computer for offline viewing? While downloading videos directly from iPhone apps might not be as straightforward as it is on a computer, there are still ways to achieve this. In this article, we will explore some methods that will allow you to download any video from an iPhone app to your computer for convenient access anytime.
Method 1: Using Built-in App Features
Some iPhone apps come with built-in features that enable users to download videos directly within the app. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Launch the iPhone app that contains the video you want to download.
2. Browse through the app to find the specific video.
3. Look for a download or save button within the app’s interface.
4. Tap on the button to initiate the download process.
5. Once the video is downloaded, connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
6. Open the file explorer or Finder on your computer and navigate to the iPhone storage.
7. Locate the downloaded video file and copy it to your computer’s desired location.
How to identify if an iPhone app has a built-in download feature?
You can check the app’s description on the App Store or look for any download or save options within the app’s interface.
Does this method work for all iPhone apps?
No, not all iPhone apps provide built-in download features for videos. It depends on the app’s developer and their design choices.
Method 2: Using Third-Party Apps
If the app you want to download videos from doesn’t have a built-in download feature, you can try using third-party apps that specialize in video downloads. Here’s what you need to do:
1. Search for a reputable video downloading app on the App Store.
2. Install and open the app on your iPhone.
3. Visit the app that contains the video you wish to download.
4. Use the sharing or export options within the app to send the video link to the video downloading app.
5. Within the video downloading app, paste the video link and select the download quality or format.
6. Initiate the download process.
7. After downloading the video, connect your iPhone to your computer and copy the video file to your desired location.
What are some popular third-party video downloading apps for iPhone?
Some popular video downloading apps for iPhone include Documents by Readdle, Total Files, and MyMedia.
Do third-party video downloading apps work for all iPhone apps?
Third-party apps work for many iPhone apps, but there might be certain apps that restrict sharing options, making it difficult to download videos using this method.
Method 3: Screen Recording
If the above methods don’t work or if the app restricts downloads completely, you can resort to screen recording methods. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Open the Control Center on your iPhone by swiping down from the top-right corner (iPhone X and newer models) or swiping up from the bottom (iPhone 8 and older models).
2. Tap on the screen recording button (looks like a filled-in circle within a circle) to start recording the screen.
3. Launch the app that contains the video and play the video in full screen.
4. Allow the screen recording to capture your actions as you play the video.
5. Once the video finishes playing, disable the screen recording by tapping on the red status bar at the top of your screen or by accessing the Control Center again.
6. Connect your iPhone to your computer and transfer the recorded video file to your computer for future access.
Can I use screen recording for all apps?
Yes, screen recording works for any app on your iPhone, allowing you to capture any video content.
Conclusion
While downloading videos from iPhone apps to a computer may not always be straightforward, the methods mentioned above give you multiple options to achieve this. Whether you find an app with a built-in download feature, utilize third-party apps, or resort to screen recording, you can save your favorite videos for offline viewing and easily access them on your computer anytime you want.