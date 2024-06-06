How to download anime onto computer from crunchyroll?

If you’re an anime enthusiast, you’re most likely familiar with Crunchyroll—a popular streaming platform that offers a vast library of anime shows and movies. While Crunchyroll provides an excellent platform for streaming anime online, some users may wish to download their favorite shows onto their computer for various reasons, such as offline viewing or creating a personal collection. In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to download anime onto your computer from Crunchyroll.
Step 1: Choose a Download Manager
Before diving into the downloading process, you’ll need to have a reliable download manager installed on your computer. A download manager helps optimize your downloads and ensures a smooth process overall. There are many options available, such as Internet Download Manager, JDownloader, or Free Download Manager—choose the one that suits your preferences and install it on your computer.
Step 2: Login to Your Crunchyroll Account
Visit the Crunchyroll website (www.crunchyroll.com) and log in to your account. If you don’t already have one, you’ll need to create an account to access their content.
Step 3: Choose the Anime to Download
Browse through the extensive collection of anime available on Crunchyroll and select the one you wish to download. Make sure to note the episode number or fillers you want to save, as downloading the entire series can occupy significant storage space on your computer.
Step 4: Launch the Download Manager
Open your preferred download manager and set it up to capture downloads from your browser. Typically, download managers come with browser extensions or settings that allow them to detect and initiate downloads automatically.
Step 5: Play the Anime Episode
Go back to the Crunchyroll website and play the episode you want to download. Your download manager should automatically detect the video being played and provide you with an option to download it.
How to download anime onto the computer from Crunchyroll?
The easiest way to download anime onto your computer from Crunchyroll is by using a reliable download manager and following these steps:
1. Choose a download manager and install it on your computer.
2. Visit the Crunchyroll website and log in to your account.
3. Select the anime episode you want to download.
4. Launch the download manager and set it up to capture downloads from your browser.
5. Play the anime episode on Crunchyroll.
6. Your download manager should detect the video and provide an option to download it.
FAQs:
1. Is downloading anime episodes from Crunchyroll legal?
Downloading anime from Crunchyroll may violate their terms of service, which state that all content should be streamed through their platform. However, Crunchyroll does offer a download feature for some shows to watch offline.
2. Can I download Crunchyroll anime for free?
Downloading anime from Crunchyroll normally requires a premium subscription, which offers offline viewing features. Some shows may have a limited number of episodes available for free download.
3. Can I download multiple episodes at once?
Unfortunately, Crunchyroll’s download feature usually allows only one episode to be downloaded at a time. However, you can manually initiate downloads for each episode using your download manager.
4. Can I download anime from Crunchyroll on my mobile?
Crunchyroll’s download feature is currently available only on their mobile app for premium subscribers. Free users can only stream episodes online.
5. Can I watch downloaded anime offline?
Yes, once you have downloaded an anime episode from Crunchyroll, you can watch it offline using a video player on your computer.
6. How long can I keep downloaded anime episodes?
The availability of downloaded episodes on Crunchyroll varies and depends on licensing agreements. Some episodes may expire after a specific time and need to be re-downloaded.
7. Can I copy downloaded anime episodes to another device?
Generally, downloaded anime episodes from Crunchyroll are encrypted and can only be played within the official app or video player on the same device.
8. Can I download anime in different video qualities?
Crunchyroll’s download feature usually offers multiple video quality options, allowing you to choose between standard and high-definition resolutions.
9. How much storage space do downloaded anime episodes take?
The file size of anime episodes can vary depending on their duration and the video quality you choose. Higher quality videos will occupy more storage space.
10. Are subtitles included in downloaded anime episodes?
Yes, Crunchyroll’s download feature includes subtitles along with the video. You can choose different subtitle options while watching the episode.
11. Can I download anime episodes on a limited internet connection?
Yes, you can utilize Crunchyroll’s download feature on a limited internet connection by downloading episodes beforehand and watching them offline.
12. Can I download anime movies from Crunchyroll?
Crunchyroll’s download feature is primarily aimed at downloading TV show episodes. However, some anime movies or OVAs may also be available for download on their platform.