How to download and save youtube video to computer?

YouTube has become an integral part of our daily lives, offering a wide array of videos for entertainment, education, and more. Sometimes, we may come across a video that we would like to download and save to our computer for offline viewing or personal use. In this article, we will explore various methods on how to download and save YouTube videos to your computer.
Is it legal to download YouTube videos?
Downloading YouTube videos for personal use is generally considered acceptable as long as you do not distribute them for any commercial purposes.
1. Using a YouTube video downloader
One of the simplest and most effective methods to download and save YouTube videos to your computer is by using a YouTube video downloader. These online tools allow you to enter the URL of the YouTube video and download it in your preferred video format (MP4, AVI, etc.). Sites like SaveFrom.net, Y2mate, or ClipConverter are popular choices.
2. Downloading with the help of browser extensions
Another way to download YouTube videos is by using browser extensions. There are several reliable extensions like Video DownloadHelper for Firefox, Easy YouTube Video Downloader for Chrome, or FastestTube for Safari that facilitate video downloads.
3. Utilizing YouTube premium
YouTube offers a premium service called YouTube Premium, which allows you to download videos directly to your mobile device or computer. This provides a hassle-free way of saving videos for offline viewing, but it does require a paid subscription.
4. Using VLC Media Player
VLC Media Player, a popular open-source multimedia player, can also be employed to download YouTube videos. Simply open VLC, click on “Media,” select “Open Network Stream,” paste the YouTube video URL, click “Play,” and then choose “Media” again, followed by “Convert/Save.” From there, select the desired video format and save the video to your computer.
5. Saving videos using online platforms
There are various websites like 9xbuddy or OnlineVideoConverter that allow you to paste the YouTube video URL and download it in your preferred format.
6. Using the “ss” trick
The “ss” trick is a simple trick where you insert “ss” before “youtube.com” in the video URL. This redirects you to a download page where you can choose the video quality and save it to your computer.
7. Downloading via YouTube’s own download button
Certain videos on YouTube feature a “download” button below them. This button is only available if the video owner has allowed it.
8. Can I download closed-caption or subtitled videos?
Yes, some YouTube video downloaders and platforms allow you to download videos with subtitles directly. Check the options available on your chosen method to ensure subtitle compatibility.
9. Is it possible to download entire playlists?
Yes, most of the mentioned methods offer the option to download entire YouTube playlists rather than individual videos.
10. How can I ensure the downloaded videos are of high quality?
Most downloaders and converters allow you to select the video quality before downloading. Opt for the highest available option to ensure the best quality.
11. Can I download videos from my mobile device?
Yes, various downloader apps for both iOS and Android devices can be used to facilitate video downloads from YouTube.
12. Are there any legal alternatives to downloading YouTube videos?
Yes, YouTube provides an offline feature within its mobile app, allowing you to download videos for a limited period and watch them without an internet connection. Additionally, some creators upload their content on other platforms where downloads are permitted.
In conclusion, with the methods mentioned above, you can easily download and save YouTube videos to your computer. However, bear in mind your intentions while downloading and ensure you comply with YouTube’s terms of service. Enjoy your favorite videos offline, wherever and whenever you desire!