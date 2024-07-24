How to download an endnote library to a new computer?

Sharing and transferring your EndNote library between computers is a common task for many researchers and academics. Whether you need to switch computers or simply want to have access to your library on multiple devices, knowing how to download your EndNote library to a new computer is essential. In this article, we will walk you through the steps of transferring your EndNote library to a new computer, ensuring a smooth transition of your valuable research data.
The EndNote Library Download Process
Transferring your EndNote library to a new computer involves a few straightforward steps. By following this process, you can effortlessly access your research library on any machine.
1.
Locating and Deactivating your EndNote License
Before you start the downloading process, it is crucial to deactivate your EndNote license on your old computer. Open EndNote on your old computer, go to “Help” in the menu, and select “Deactivate EndNote.” This step ensures that you can activate your license on your new computer.
2.
Exporting Your EndNote Library
Open your EndNote library on your old computer. From the menu, select “File” and then “Export.” Choose a location to save the exported file, and ensure the file format is set to “XML (*.xml)”. Click “Save” to export your library as an XML file.
3.
Copying the Library Files
To ensure a complete transfer of your EndNote library, you need to locate and copy all necessary files. On your old computer, navigate to the folder where your EndNote library is saved. Typically, this folder is located in the “Documents” directory. Copy the folder to an external storage device or use cloud storage for easy access later.
4.
Preparing Your New Computer
On your new computer, install EndNote and activate your license using the same credentials as your old computer. Make sure you have the same EndNote version installed on both computers to ensure compatibility.
5.
Importing Your EndNote Library
Open EndNote on your new computer and select “File” from the menu. Choose “Import” and then “File.” Locate the exported XML file you transferred from your old computer and click “Open.” EndNote will import the library, including all references, groups, and attachments.
6.
Connecting Your Library Files
To connect your library files, go to “Edit” in the EndNote menu and choose “Preferences.” Within the preferences window, select “Libraries” and click on “Connection Files.” Browse and locate the folder containing your library files, which you transferred from your old computer. Click “OK” to complete the process.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Now, let’s address some common questions related to downloading an EndNote library to a new computer:
1.
Can I transfer my EndNote library from Windows to Mac?
Yes, you can transfer your library between different operating systems. However, you should be aware that not all EndNote features and functionalities are available on both platforms.
2.
What happens if I forget to deactivate my EndNote license on my old computer?
If you forget to deactivate your license, you can contact EndNote support for assistance. They will help you deactivate your license remotely, allowing you to activate it on your new computer.
3.
Can I import my library directly from the EndNote online server?
Yes, if you have been using the EndNote online version, you can simply sync your library with the EndNote desktop version on your new computer.
4.
Can I transfer multiple EndNote libraries?
Yes, you can transfer multiple libraries by exporting each library separately from the old computer and importing them into the EndNote software on the new computer.
5.
What happens to my PDF attachments during the transfer?
EndNote automatically creates a folder for storing PDF attachments when importing your library. Make sure to transfer this folder along with your library files to retain the PDF attachments.
6.
Can I transfer my EndNote library using an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive to copy your EndNote library files from the old computer and then connect the external hard drive to the new computer to complete the transfer process.
7.
What should I do if my library does not appear correctly on my new computer?
Check if the EndNote version on your new computer is up to date. If not, update the software and try again. In case the issue persists, contact EndNote support for further assistance.
8.
Do I need to manually update my references after transferring the library?
No, references should remain intact after the transfer. However, it is recommended to cross-check and verify your references after transferring the library for any potential issues.
9.
Can I use cloud storage services to directly sync and access my EndNote library on different computers?
Yes, most cloud storage services, such as Dropbox or Google Drive, can be used to sync your EndNote library. Simply store your library files in the cloud folder, and EndNote will automatically update your library on all connected devices.
10.
Should I delete my EndNote library from my old computer after transferring it?
It is recommended to keep a backup of your EndNote library on the old computer until you have verified that the transfer to the new computer was successful.
11.
Can I use a different version of EndNote on my new computer?
To ensure compatibility and avoid any issues, it is best to use the same version of EndNote on both the old and new computers.
12.
Is it possible to transfer my EndNote library if I don’t have access to my old computer?
If you no longer have access to your old computer, you can still transfer your EndNote library by following the steps of exporting your library and transferring the necessary files using an external storage device.