Among Us has become a global sensation, captivating players of all ages with its captivating gameplay and intriguing mystery. Originally designed for mobile devices, this social deduction game has now made its way to computers, giving players an even more immersive experience. If you’re wondering how to download Among Us on your computer, look no further! In this article, we will guide you through the process, step by step.
**How to download Among Us on the computer?**
To download Among Us on your computer, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Open your preferred web browser and go to the official website of the gaming platform “Steam.”
Step 2: Search for “Among Us” in the search bar at the top of the page.
Step 3: Click on the Among Us game from the search results.
Step 4: On the Among Us game page, click on the green “Add to Cart” button.
Step 5: Review your cart and click on the green “Purchase for myself” button.
Step 6: Log into your Steam account or create a new account if you don’t have one already.
Step 7: Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the purchase.
Step 8: Once the purchase is complete, click on the “Library” tab at the top of the Steam window.
Step 9: Locate Among Us in your library and click on the “Install” button.
Step 10: Choose the desired location for the game installation and wait for the download to finish.
Step 11: After the download is complete, click on the “Play” button to start enjoying Among Us on your computer!
That’s it! You have successfully downloaded Among Us on your computer and are ready to join the thrilling space-themed adventures with your friends or random players from around the world. Now, let’s address some additional frequently asked questions about Among Us.
FAQs:
1. Can I play Among Us on my computer for free?
No, Among Us is not available for free on computers. It is a paid game that can be purchased on platforms like Steam.
2. Can I play Among Us on a Mac?
Yes, Among Us can be played on a Mac. The game is compatible with both Windows and macOS operating systems.
3. How much does Among Us cost?
Among Us is reasonably priced at around $5 on gaming platforms like Steam.
4. Is Among Us available on platforms other than Steam?
Yes, Among Us is also available on other platforms such as Epic Games Store and Itch.io.
5. Can I play Among Us offline on my computer?
No, Among Us is an online multiplayer game, and you will need an internet connection to play.
6. How much space does Among Us take up on the computer?
Among Us is a relatively small game and takes up only around 250 MB of storage space.
7. Can I play Among Us with friends on different devices?
Yes, Among Us supports cross-platform play, allowing you to play with friends on various devices such as mobile, computer, or tablet.
8. Do I need a powerful computer to play Among Us?
No, Among Us is not a demanding game and can be played on most computers, even those with low specifications.
9. Can I customize my character in Among Us?
Yes, Among Us offers various cosmetic options that allow you to customize your character’s appearance.
10. Can I host private games in Among Us?
Yes, Among Us allows you to host private games where you can invite your friends and control who joins the game.
11. Does Among Us have voice chat?
No, Among Us does not have an official in-game voice chat feature. However, you can use external voice communication software, like Discord, to communicate with other players.
12. Is Among Us available in languages other than English?
Yes, Among Us supports multiple languages, including French, Spanish, German, Italian, and many more. You can change the language settings within the game.
With these simple steps and FAQs, you should now be well-equipped to download Among Us on your computer and dive into the enthralling world of deceit, teamwork, and thrilling investigations. Enjoy playing Among Us and unraveling the mysteries in the vastness of space!